Caroline Wozniacki Embraced Neon Looks for SI Swim Feature in Turks and Caicos
When Caroline Wozniacki joined SI Swimsuit for her third photo shoot, she was in the midst of one of her career peaks. That year, in 2017, she made deep runs in both the French Open and Wimbledon, two of the four Grand Slam tournaments on the WTA Tour. And the next year, she secured her first and only career Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.
A third feature in SI Swimsuit was only a complement to an impressive career run. The photo shoot took her to the sandy beaches of Turks and Caicos, where she posed for Emmanuelle Hauguel in a series of neon bikinis and one-pieces.
Much like her first two features, her third was a vibrant affair. Not only were her swimsuits bright, but the backdrop featured electric blue water and light sand. The trip to Turks and Caicos involved more than just photos on the beach, though. Wozniacki also posed on a tennis court in a vibrant green one-piece swimsuit with a racket in hand—a testament to her impressive career.
In 2020, the Danish athlete stepped away from the game amid struggles on court. She proceeded to give birth to two children with her husband, former NBA player David Lee. In 2023, she made the decision to return to the game. Now, she is ranked No. 117 in the world in singles play and working toward more career achievements to add to her résumé.
Whether on the SI Swimsuit set or the court, we will always be cheering Wozniacki on. Here are a few of her stunning photos from that trip to Turks and Caicos.