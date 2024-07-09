Caroline Wozniacki Rocked Brilliant White Swimwear for SI Swimsuit Debut in Florida
Caroline Wozniacki was “super excited” to learn that she would be featured in the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She said as much while on the set of her brand debut in Captiva, Fla.
And she was right to be excited, too. The Danish professional tennis player had the opportunity to travel to the stunning beaches of the Sunshine State and pose for a vibrant series of photos captured by Walter Iooss Jr. It was, by all accounts, a great start to her partnership with the brand.
It was somewhat of a dream come true for the athlete, too. “It’s been something that I’ve wanted to do for so long,” she admitted to the team. So, when she got her chance, she made the most of it. Wozniacki posed in a series of chic white bikinis before the bright blue skies and dark blue water of the island destination.
And she was really pleased with the result of her work before the lens. “I think all of the photos looked amazing,” she said of the final shots.
Almost ten years later, Wozniacki is now a three-time SI Swimsuit model and remains a dedicated tennis player. After a brief retirement and the birth of her two children, she returned to the court last season and has been building back up her game ever since.
In honor of her impressive return to tennis—which most recently brought her as far as the third round of Wimbledon—we’re taking a look back at her SI Swimsuit debut. Here are a few of the brilliant photos from her trip to Florida.