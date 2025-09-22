Celebrate Anna Hall’s Major Heptathlon Win With a Look Back at Her 2025 SI Swim Shoot
Anna Hall has every reason to party!
Over the weekend, the track and field superstar, stylish NFL WAG and 2025 SI Swimsuit model won the gold medal in the heptathlon at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, totaling 6,888 points after the 800m race. As reported by The New York Times, this makes 24-year-old Hall the first U.S. athlete to take home the honor since 1993, when Jackie Joyner-Kersee won 32 years ago.
To celebrate the monumental occasion, we’re taking a look back at the athlete’s incredible SI Swimsuit debut photo shoot with photographer Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla., which hit newsstands earlier this year.
When Hall stepped foot on the sands of the Sunshine State for her first-ever SI Swimsuit shoot, she was the definition of a natural.
Her strong poses made for captivating, striking shots, while her strong, fearless facial expressions expertly drew in Horton’s camera lens. But being “a natural” isn’t anything new for the athlete, as she’s always shined—on and off the field.
Check out Hall’s full gallery here.
And while she was on set, Hall opened up about her relationship with her sport and how her love for track and field has developed over time.
“My earliest memories of track and field go back to when my older sisters were doing it. I started asking when I was like five, and they were like, ‘No, like you're way too young to do this,’” she told SI Swimsuit. “Finally, when I was seven, my dad, I think he was just getting annoyed that I was asking so much, was like, ‘Fine, you can try.’”
And she did more than simply “try,” taking the sport by storm thanks to her endless drive and grit. Hall turned pro in 2022, earning a bronze medal in the heptathlon event that same year before earning silver in the 2023 heptathlon event. She finished fifth in 2024 before going on to make history this year.
And while these achievements are a testament to her hard work, Hall also shares these victories, crediting her friends and family for their ongoing support—and for reminding her that strength is never something to be ashamed of.
Check out behind the scenes photos from Hall’s shoot here.
“I really credit my coaches and my sisters for constantly telling me, like, no, your body is powerful,” Hall noted. “I had such great examples to look to and just see how strong they were. Yeah, they are strong. Like, yes, they do have quads. Yes, they have arm muscles. Like I shouldn’t be ashamed of that.”
She later added, “I hope people take away [from my SI Swimsuit shoot] that being strong is powerful and that I hope that they see me through them.”
So, from all of us here at SI Swimsuit: a massive congratulations to Hall for her incredible victory!