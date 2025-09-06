The Fabulous SI Swimsuit Models Who Are Also NFL WAGs This Season
Fall is right around the corner, and with it comes the biggest time for American sports: The NFL season. The regular season just kicked off on Thursday, Sept. 4, with the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, winning against the Dallas Cowboys 24-20.
As we continue to watch the games, we’ll also be spotting some stylish women on the sidelines, many of whom are SI Swimsuit models. Get to know these talented, successful ladies and their history with the brand.
Alix Earle
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Alix Earle rose to fame through social media, gaining a sizable following through “get ready with me” videos and vulnerable shares about her acne and other updates on her everyday life.
She made history with the brand as the first digital cover star with her issue in June 2024. That year, she posed for photographer Yu Tsai’s lens in Miami, Fla., and this year returned with a shoot in Jamaica, where she reunited with Tsai.
Earle has been dating Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios since 2023. The pair met when the athlete was playing for the Miami Dolphins, and he signed with the Texas team in March of this year. Currently, the couple is doing long-distance as Earle splits her time between Miami and Los Angeles—the latter of which is her home as she competes on Dancing With the Stars.
Anna Hall
Like her beau, track and field star Anna Hall is an accomplished athlete, competing in the heptathlon at the Olympics. With the University of Florida, she won two NCAA D1 titles, and she is a two-time World Champion. She made her debut in SI Swimsuit this year, as one of 10 athletes who traveled to Boca Raton, Fla., to pose for Ben Horton’s lens.
We’re not sure exactly when Hall started dating New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton, but they went Instagram official in 2024 after Hall shared a photo of him on her page. They seem to keep their relationship semi-private, but have attended multiple public events together.
Berkleigh Wright
Former Denver Broncos cheerleader Berkleigh Wright knows a thing or two about the NFL, and when she met punter Sam Martin, she was happy to change her allegiance. The SI Swimsuit model, who appeared in the 2024 issue as a rookie with a lovely shoot from Belize, teased her new romance in November of last year.
“We are still rooting for the Broncos...but there’s another team because there’s a boy involved,” she told SI Swimsuit last fall.
Wright and Martin have since gone Instagram official ahead of the NFL season. Now, the athlete plays for the Carolina Panthers after being signed in March.
Brittany Mahomes
One of the most well-known NFL WAGs is undoubtedly Brittany Mahomes, who has been married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes since 2022. The high school sweethearts are parents to three children: 4-year-old Sterling Skye, 2-year-old Patrick “Bronze” Lavon and Golden Raye, the latter of whom turns 1 in January.
Mahomes made her debut in SI Swimsuit’s 2024 issue as a rookie, posing in Belize in a collection of Chiefs red items.
In addition to her appearances on the sidelines in the best NFL fashion and being a mom-of-four, Mahomes is a former soccer pro and the co-owner of Kansas City Current, a team of the NWSL.
Chanel Iman
Four-time SI Swimsuit model Chanel Iman made her debut in the magazine over a decade ago in 2014 in Madagascar, and made her most recent appearance in last year’s issue with a gorgeous feature from Belize.
Iman has three children: Cali and Cassie with her ex-husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard, and Capri with her husband, New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.
Iman and Godchaux met in 2023 and eloped the following year in a gorgeous Anguilla ceremony. The Victoria’s Secret Angel told Vogue of their special day: “There were a lot of emotions on the day of the wedding. We laughed, we cried, we danced—and made incredible memories together. The trip actually moved us and inspired us to do this annually with our family.”
Christen Goff
Co-winning the 2021 Swim Search alongside Katie Austin, Christen Goff has posed for five features with SI Swimsuit, including this year’s issue in Jamaica. The model and content creator met her now-husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, on a dating app in 2019, got engaged in 2022, and wed in 2024.
And this year, the Goffs welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Romy.
In 2021, SI Swimsuit captured an especially sweet moment when shooting with Goff in Barbados for the 2022 issue, where she found out that her then-boyfriend had thrown a game-winning touchdown—marking the Lions’ first win of the season.
Ciara
Grammy-winning artist Ciara is a legend in the music industry, so when she stepped on set with SI Swimsuit in Barbados, it was evident her 2022 cover moment would be jaw-dropping. The singer and actress is a mom of four, including a son from her previous relationship with Future and three children with her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson.
Wilson was signed to the New York Giants earlier this year after playing for various teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos and most notably the Seattle Seahawks for nine years.
Ciara has already been seen spending time in the New Jersey/New York area during preseason, and there’s no doubt we’ll get more fabulous sidelines looks from the musician in the months to come.
Olivia Culpo
Model, content creator and former pageant winner Olivia Culpo has appeared in four issues of SI Swimsuit, starting in 2014 with a special “In Her Own Words” shoot in New York. She landed the cover in 2020 when traveling to Bali for a gorgeous feature alongside Kate Love and Jasmine Sanders.
Culpo began dating San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey in 2019. They got engaged in 2023 and were married in 2024. This year, the pair welcomed their first child, a daughter named Colette Annalise.
The former Miss Universe heavily documented her pregnancy on social media, and we hope we might get a glimpse at her daughter on the sidelines at some point this season.
Simone Biles
Olympic champion Simone Biles, who is currently the most decorated American gymnast in history, is one of the greatest athletes of all time. She is so successful in her sport that you might not know she is married to a fellow athlete. SI’s 2024 Sportsperson of the Year wed football player Jonathan Owens in 2023 after three years of dating.
Owens currently plays for the Chicago Bears after signing a two-year contract in 2024.
At the start of the year, on the red carpet for the 2024 SI Sportsperson of the Year Awards, Owens was quick to admit Biles was the better athlete between the two, among other sweet answers about their relationship.
Biles has already been spotted on the Bears’ sidelines during preseason, so we can bet to see more appearances from her during the regular season.
Keep up with us at SI Swimsuit all NFL season long for sidelines fashion, WAG breakdowns and more!