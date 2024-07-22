Chanel Iman Posed for SI Swimsuit With a Giant Python on the Beaches of Zanzibar
SI Swimsuit stalwart Chanel Iman stepped way out of her comfort zone for her 2016 feature with the brand. The franchise star is always up for a good adventure, and the Georgia-born model posed with a massive python on set that year and managed to totally charm the massive snake.
The model, who made her debut in 2014 on the shores of Madagascar with Derek Kettela, returned to the fold the following two years, traveling to Utah for her sophomore photo shoot, and modeling for Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar for her third feature. She returned to the publication for the 60th anniversary issue this year and posed in Belize.
“When I think about Sports Illustrated Swim, I think about timeless, classic, effortless photos of beautiful women that inspire,” Iman said while on set during her photo shoot in Central America this year. “Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is one of the reasons why I wanted to be a model. I’ve had some pretty incredible shoots and travels [with the brand]. I’ve been to Madagascar, Zanzibar and I’ve shot in Utah as well. And every photo shoot has been completely different. Some of the most beautiful photos that I’ve ever shot in my life have been captured with SI Swim.”
Today, the mom of three lives in Miami with her family, including her husband and NFL defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. The couple, who tied the knot on a yacht in the Caribbean Sea in February, welcomed their first baby girl, Capri, last September. The 10-month-old is named after the Italian city in which they got engaged last May. Iman also shares two older daughters, Cali and Cassie, with ex-husband Sterling Shepard.
Below are five of our favorite images from Iman’s adventurous 2016 feature in Zanzibar.