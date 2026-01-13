Lori Harvey’s SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot Is Inspiring Our Spring Break Vision Board
There’s just something about early January that begs for a vacation to be planned. Whether you reside somewhere where the frigid temperatures have you dreaming of warm, sunny days to come, or you’re just ready to burn through some PTO, it’s never too early to start thinking about spring break.
When it comes to a warm, beachside escape, we’ve got one particular SI Swimsuit photo shoot from the past in mind as today’s ultimate inspiration: Lori Harvey’s 2024 rookie feature, which was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. The model and entrepreneur, who celebrates her 29th birthday today, Jan. 13, has spoken about manifesting her opportunity in the fold, and now, we’re manifesting our own vacation that mirrors the beauty of her spread in the 60th anniversary issue.
“It was definitely a dream come true,” Harvey said of her experience on set with the SI Swimsuit team. “I would say the three words that I would use to describe it would be manifested, surreal and perfection because it was literally a moment that I manifested. It was a very surreal moment for me, and the entire shoot was just perfection from top to bottom ... [and] once I got on set, it was just magical.”
While on location, Harvey had the opportunity to wear a few suits from her line, Yevrah Swim. In addition to rocking her own designs, the SKN by Lori Harvey founder also modeled a number of bright and beautiful one-pieces and bikinis that were styled with bold jewelry.
One of our very favorite looks from Harvey’s feature was a flower patterned two-piece, which the SI Swimsuit fashion team paired with a vibrant green top by Calle Del Mar, as well as gold earrings and a belly chain.
Angela Top Maui 90, € 32.00 and Bottom, € 32.00 (baindeminuitswim.com)
The tropical suit that Harvey wore on set in the Mexican Caribbean is still available for purchase today, and both the top and bottom are on sale for 60% off their original price. Featuring a triangle top and mid-rise, skimpy bottoms, this two-piece is begging to be packed in your suitcase for your next seaside vacation. To channel Harvey’s “it girl” energy, try pairing the set with your favorite gold jewelry, including some large chunky hoops and a bracelet or two.
In honor of her birthday, below you’ll find a few additional images from Harvey’s 2024 SI Swimsuit photo shoot to pin for your getaway mood board.