These SI Swimsuit Models Graced the Golden Globes Red Carpet: Relive Their Brand Shoots Here
The 2026 Golden Globes ceremony was flooded with some of the world’s most recognizable celebrities, and we scoured the crowd for our star-studded brand models in attendance.
Today, we’re showcasing five SI Swimsuit models who made waves at both the annual event and in past issues. Below, check out their looks in Beverly Hills on Sunday, Jan. 11, plus some moments from their most-recent stints in the fold.
Molly Sims
Sims arrived to the award show in a pastel pink strapless gown from Sophie Couture, which was adorned with intricate beading and feather detailing along its waist.
Last photographed in: Hollywood, Fla. (2024)
The model—who was photographed in the fold every year from 2000 to 2004 and again in 2006—most recently posed for the brand in 2024 from Hollywood Fla., when she was deemed an SI Swimsuit Legend.
Gayle King
King hit the red carpet in a baby pink gown, which featured a plunging neckline and lots of sequins . She repped the color from head to toe with heels of the same hue.
Last photographed in: Mexico and Hollywood, Fla. (2024)
King posed twice with the brand in 2024: In Mexico for her cover shoot for the brand’s 60th anniversary issue and as an SI Swimsuit Legend in Hollywood, Fla.
Haley Kalil
Kalil looked like pure royalty in this regal purple number from Marc Bouwer, which was filled with sparkly sequins.
Last photographed in: Hollywood, Fla. (2021)
After co-winning the brand’s inaugural Swim Search competition in 2018—alongside SI Swimsuit Legend Camille Kostek—Kalil posed for three consecutive photoshoots in the magazine from 2019 to 2021.
Lori Harvey
Harvey’s plunging black gown hugged her frame and featured a monochromatic onyx pattern overtop.
Last photographed in: Mexico (2024)
The model made her SI Swimsuit debut in Mexico for the magazine’s 60th anniversary issue and even donned some of her own Yevrah Swim creations on set.
Skylar Diggins
Diggins’s two-toned look from Tony Ward Couture tuned heads. She modeled the off-the-shoulder gown with a matching cobalt manicure and black closed-toed Christian Louboutin pumps.
Last photographed in: Guana Island (2014)
Twelve years prior to her appearance at the award show in Beverly Hills, the Seattle Storm guard headed to Guana Island for her first and only feature in the annual issue.
