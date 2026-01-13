Ellie Thumann Brings Barbiecore Style to the Gym With SI Swimsuit Model-Approved Set
Ellie Thumann just turned a casual coffee run into a major fashion moment. The three-time SI Swimsuit model—who has appeared in every issue since her 2023 debut in Puerto Rico—showcased a monochromatic activewear set to Instagram with a pair of iced beverages in hand. We’re not the only ones floored by the set, as plenty of fellow brand models are giving the look their stamps of approval.
View Thumann's Instagram post here!
In a six frame carousel posted on Jan. 12, Thumann repped athletic apparel brand Alo Yoga from head to toe. The 24-year-old Arizona native styled a V-neck longline sports bra with high-waisted leggings, and completed her look with a pair of wristbands, a teeny handbag and a crewneck sweater, which she opted to hang from her forearm. She captioned the post with a singular pink heart and tagged the label.
“Ok workout Barbie,” Katie Austin penned. The Swim Search co-winner, former Co-Rookie of the Year and five-time brand model joined Thumann in Bermuda to pose for the magazine’s 2025 issue. The pair also celebrated last year’s issue launch in New York City together before heading to Miami to walk in SI Swimsuit's annual Swim Week Runway Show.
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Jena Sims also chimed in and added, “This top!!” Like Thumann and Austin, Sims also stepped onto set in Bermuda for her latest feature in the fold and joined the ladies for the celebratory festivities following SI Swimsuit’s May 2025 release.
“Cutie,” Penny Lane added. A co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search, the Cheshire, England native has joined Thumann on the runway and in the fold twice. In the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, Lane took her talents to Zurich, Switzerland, following her rookie campaign in Portugal.
SI Swimsuit loves Barbiecore
Though the pretty in pink craze began with the release of the Barbie film in 2023, it’s still going strong among our brand stars. Check out how the Barbiecore style found its way into the magazine and on the catwalk last spring.
Nelly Korda in Boca Raton, Fla.
For her debut shoot with the brand, the professional golfer headed to Boca Raton, Fla., and tried on this vibrant magenta set from Agua Bendita, which featured lots of ruffled detailing.
Bethenny Frankel at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show
As a special guest in this year’s Swim Week show at W South Beach, the Skinnygirl founder strutted the catwalk in this spotted bikini from Toxic Sadie.