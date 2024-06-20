Chase Carter Was a Beachside SI Swimsuit Vision in the Bahamas
Chase Carter had the opportunity to pose in her home country when she made her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2018 magazine. The model was photographed by Ben Watts on the breathtaking beaches of Harbour Island, Bahamas. She certainly made her mark on the franchise and the industry, as later that year, the 27-year-old landed the cover of Maxim magazine.
“It’s really close-knit, and I thought that was how the whole world worked. Everyone’s your cousin, or everyone is a relative of some sort. You go to the grocery store and you bump into all of your friends’ parents. It’s also very slow-paced, which was interesting for me because I’m a pretty high-strung individual. When I got to be around eight or 10, my mom said I was ready to get out of the house,” Carter, who was a super active and athletic teenager, said about growing up in the Caribbean island country.
She began modeling at the age of 13, after being scouted at an airport in Australia, and signed with IMG Models shortly after. Carter has since starred in campaigns for major labels including Victoria’s Secret PINK, Urban Outfitters, Maybelline, Polo Ralph Lauren, PacSun and more.
Today, the mom of two is married to Chicago Cubs outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger. The duo, who tied the knot last December, are parents to two little girls, Caiden, whom they welcomed in late 2021, and Cy, who was born April 2023.
Below are some stunning photos from Carter’s 2018 SI Swimsuit feature in the Bahamas.