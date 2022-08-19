Chrissy Teigen’s Movie in Ranks in Netflix’s Top 10

Chrissy Teigen added executive producer to her long list of career accomplishments back several years ago. Her production company has spearheaded several docuseries, including last fall’s The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin with HBO Max. The 2014 SI Swimsuit cover model’s most recent project, Untold:The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist, topped the charts this week, making Netflix’s Top 10 list.

The documentary is centered on then-Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o, who announced in September 2012 that his grandmother and girlfriend had died within hours of each other. The consensus All-American led his team to a national championship appearance that year. But shortly after the season ended, an investigation by Deadspin revealed that Te’o’s girlfriend did not exist. The report also detailed how the relationship was solely over Twitter and the two had never met in person. The story became one of the most high profile catfishing scandals of all time and Te’o, who played in the NFL for eight seasons, is now just opening up about what occurred.

Teigen posted the end credits from the docuseries, which shows her name on her Instagram. “!!!! So amazing. That closing @mteo50 interview … tears. thank you to everyone involved for sharing this story with us,” she captioned.

Te’o posted an emotional caption on his own account, stating, “As I sit here and think about the journey that it has been to come to this point, I am extremely humbled. I want to publicly thank everyone who has been a part of my journey because you all have played a vital role into me getting to where I am today.”

Teigen recently shared some other big news earlier this month when she announced she was pregnant. Can’t wait to see her maternity style.