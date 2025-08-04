Christen Goff Celebrates One Month of Baby Romy in Angelic Beach Pics
Christen Goff is soaking up the dog days of summer with sand between her toes and her baby in her arms. On Sunday, the SI Swimsuit brand staple—whose rookie shoot with the magazine dates back to 2022—gave her newborn life followers a glimpse into newborn life with her daughter, Romy Isabelle Goff.
In a four-slide carousel, Goff took a seaside stroll with her newly turned one-month-old. The model kept Romy cradled against her chest with a knitted blanket, as Goff donned an all-denim long-sleeved set on the shoreline. In the shot’s background, waves rippled in and out of the golden sand as the sunset sat on the horizon.
She captioned the post, “1 month of Romy!!” paired with a butterfly emoji.
“one lucky little girl to have you 🫶🏼,” fellow Detroit Lions WAG, Kennedy Frazier—who is married to linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez—wrote.
“beautiful girlies 🌸🤍,” Carley Johnston, who is engaged to Lions tight end, Brock Wright, added.
“Can’t wait to have you girlies back in Mich! 🤍,” Mackenzie Skipper—married to Detroit offensive lineman Dan Skipper—gushed.
Goff shared more images of the duo to her story, with one slide stating, “Best month of my life!!! Thank you romy girl.”
At SI Swimsuit, we’ve been fortunate enough to witness many milestones of Goff’s life. The model was discovered through the magazine’s open casting call, Swim Search, in 2021 and has shot with the magazine every year since. The same year as her debut in the fold, 2022, Goff got engaged to her now-husband, Lions quarterback Jared Goff, and they tied the knot in California in 2024.
“So much has happened since I saw you guys last,” Goff gushed on the set of her 2025 shoot with the magazine in Jamaica.
“I got married and now I'm pregnant,” she said, adding, “I get to share this [experience] with my little baby.”
The Goffs announced their pregnancy in February before giving birth to Romy this summer. The model beamed with pride on her latest feat with the brand, knowing that it was accomplished with her daughter.
“What an honor it was to shoot [with SI Swimsuit] during the most special time of my life,“ Goff penned. “Pregnancy has been the most beautiful and transformative experience. I truly have never felt more powerful, full of purpose and love. I can’t believe I get to treasure these photos forever marking such a special time in my life.“