Christen and Jared Goff Welcome Baby Girl Romy Isabelle

The power couple are officially parents!

Jared and Christen Goff
Jared and Christen Goff / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Christen and Jared Goff are officially parents! The SI Swimsuit model and the Detroit Lions quarterback welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Romy Isabelle Goff, and introduced her to the world with the most heartwarming, special series of Instagram photos.

On July 15, the couple shared a joint post announcing the arrival of their baby girl. The caption simply read, “Romy Isabelle Goff 💌,” and was posted alongside a carousel of black and white photos capturing the earliest moments of their new life as a family of three.

The cover photo showed the newborn wrapped snugly in a textured waffle blanket while wearing a cozy beanie, her tiny hand clutching Christen’s finger. The next image featured Jared proudly cradling Romy while still at the hospital, a quiet moment of pure joy for the new father. And in the fourth slide, the couple appeared together for the first time as parents, gazing down at their baby with unmistakable love and awe on their faces.

“My heart 🥹🫶🏼 I love you guys and baby Romy 🎀,” SI Swimsuit Legend Camille Kostek commented.

“SHES HERE!!!!!!!!!! I LOVE HER SO MUCH!!!!,” best friend and fellow co-Rookie of the year for 2022 Katie Austin exclaimed.

“Welcome to the world Romy!!!! 🥹🩷 congratulations beautiful,” TV Host and fellow SI Swimsuit model Kamie Crawford chimed in.

Christen, who first revealed her pregnancy on the red carpet at the NFL Honors back in February, has been candid and radiant throughout her journey to motherhood. From her angelic maternity shoot in Jamaica for her fifth SI Swimsuit feature to sweet baby bump updates and glimpses of babymoon getaways, the Southern California native has embraced each step of the transition with grace, humor and gratitude.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful and transformative experience,” she shared upon the release of the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue in May. “I truly have never felt more powerful, full of purpose and love.”

Christen and Jared Goff
Christen and Jared Goff / Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

She and Jared, who tied the knot last June in an intimate ceremony in Ojai, Calif., have continued to share their love story with fans along the way. They met on the dating app Raya back in 2019 and have been totally inseparable ever since, constantly being each other’s biggest cheerleaders.

Though little Romy is just days old, one thing’s for sure: she’s already surrounded by love, style and some serious NFL spirit. Congratulations to the Goffs on their new adventure—you can feel the warmth and wonder radiating from every photo!

