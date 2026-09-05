Bid Farewell to Summer With These SI Swimsuit Photos of Nina Agdal in Montauk, N.Y.

While it’s still technically summer until the fall equinox on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 22, Labor Day weekend indicates the unofficial end of the summer season. And as sad as we are to say goodbye to the warmer months (and all of the incredible swimwear that comes along with it), we have to admit, we’re a little excited about swapping out our poolside mocktail for an iced pumpkin latte in the coming weeks.

But before we head full steam ahead into autumn, we’re taking some time to reflect upon the incredible summer that was 2026—and nothing encapsulates breezy summer energy better than SI Swimsuit legend Nina Agdal’s photo shoot in Montauk, N.Y. The 2012 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year, who went on to land the cover of the magazine two years later alongside Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge, traveled to Long Island for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, where she was photographed by Ben Watts.

The vibes were incredible, the swimwear was itty-bitty and Agdal brought the SI Swimsuit fashion team’s Blue Crush mood board to life on the beach. The 34-year-old mom and model sported surfer girl-inspired swimwear and soft, beachy waves in her hair while reminding us exactly why she is a brand legend, as Agdal nailed each and every one of her poses while on set in New York.

Earlier this week, Watts blessed his Instagram followers and SI Swimsuit fans alike with a carousel of exclusive behind-the-scenes snapshots of Agdal from set. In the cover photo, the model flashed a megawatt smile while clad in a soft yellow Blackbough Swim bikini with riveted, ruffle details on the top. Agdal gazed off into the distance while modeling a vintage pink printed two-piece in the next slide, and she posed in front of several surfboards while rocking a white swimsuit in the next flick. The Denmark native was also photographed while sipping on a refreshing beverage and while seated, clad in a red Aviator Nation set with colorful stripes.

Plenty of fellow SI Swimsuit models chimed into the comments section of the photographer’s post, where they left encouraging remarks.

“Yeeeeee,” 2026 rookie Hannah Berner, who was also photographed in Montauk, cheered.

“Loveee ❤️,” two-time brand star Duckie Thot added.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥,” fellow SI Swimsuit legend Maye Musk wrote in the form of emoji.

In honor of the incredible summer energy from Agdal’s shoot, we’re bidding the season an unofficial farewell by throwing it back to the following snapshots from her 2026 SI Swimsuit shoot.

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. Necklace by Logan Tay. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita. Rashguard by Asta Resort. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Aviator Nation. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit is vintage Victoria’s Secret. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by madibu swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

More Nina Agdal content from SI Swimsuit