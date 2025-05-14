Christen Goff Reflects on Posing for Her Fifth SI Swim Feature While Pregnant in Stunning BTS Footage
The 2025 SI Swimsuit issue is officially available online, and Christen Goff marked the milestone with an especially heartfelt post.
The five-time brand star celebrated her return to the fold and her biggest life update yet by sharing some behind the scenes footage and reflections on what it meant to pose for this year’s shoot while pregnant.
“SI Swim 2025 🦋 What an honor it was to shoot @si_swimsuit during the most special time of my life,” Goff captioned a stunning carousel of images, including three portraits of herself in a vibrant green bandeau bikini set by Zimmermann. “Pregnancy has been the most beautiful and transformative experience. I truly have never felt more powerful, full of purpose and love. I can’t believe I get to treasure these photos forever marking such a special time in my life 🤍.”
In another post, she shared a video montage of behind the scenes clips from her Jamaica shoot with photographer Yu Tsai, pairing candid moments with snippets from her interview on set.
“SHOOTING FOR 2!!! SI SWIMSUIT 2025 🤍,” the Southern California native wrote in the caption. “What an honor to be back for my 5th year, this time with some precious cargo! 🥹”
Goff and her husband, Detroit Lions star Jared Goff, met on Raya in 2019 and tied the knot in Ojai, Calif., last summer. They announced they were expecting their first child together during the NFL Honors earlier this year, where the quarterback was nominated for MVP.
While fans first learned of the pregnancy at that event, SI Swimsuit actually got a sneak peek of her early bump while she was on location with the team. The glowing mom-to-be marked her six-month milestone in early May, sharing a romantic “bumpdate” clip with her husband—a nostalgic nod to their engagement on the beach in Mexico in 2022.
In the on-set video, Goff reflected on the changes happening in her life, saying, “It’s been a big year. So much has happened since I saw you guys last—I got married, and now I’m pregnant. I feel excited. I feel most myself, and I feel like, you know, it’s not just me—I get to share this with my little baby.”
The model has become a fan favorite since co-winning the 2021 Swim Search open casting call. She was named co–Rookie of the Year for the following year, and has appeared in the issue every year since, traveling to stunning destinations like Barbados, Dominica and Portugal.
In addition to her modeling career, the 31-year-old, who celebrates her birthday later this month, is a passionate advocate for body positivity, community engagement and female empowerment. She regularly works with organizations like Step Up and Girls Inc. and has collaborated with brands such as L’Oréal Paris, Sephora and Abercrombie.
With each year, Goff continues to shine brighter, and her fifth appearance in the fold feels especially meaningful.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online today and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.
Meet the models at the exclusive SI Swimsuit Social Club this weekend. Secure your spot here.