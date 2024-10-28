SI Swimsuit Takes Over TCU for Big 12 Women’s Empowerment Event
This past weekend, we completed SI Swimsuit’s final stop of the “Be You Women’s Empowerment Tour,” in partnership with the Big 12, at Texas Christian University. Brand models Jasmine Sanders, Katie Austin, Christen Harper, Camille Kostek and Ellie Thumann traveled to Fort Worth for a long weekend full of inspirational panel discussions, exciting activations, meet and greets, and, of course, makeovers courtesy of Tarte Cosmetics.
In case you missed out on the action this weekend, here’s what our SI Swimsuit models were up to at TCU.
Thursday, Oct. 24: Welcome bodyweight sculpt workout
The festivities started on Thursday with a live workout led by Austin, a four-time SI Swimsuit model and fitness instructor. The sold-out event was held at O2 Dallas, and attendees had the opportunity to take part in a 45-minute bodyweight sculpt workout class.
Following the workout, guests mingled and enjoyed a Beyond Yoga pop-up, light bites and beverages, and the opportunity to meet and pose with Austin herself.
Among those in attendance for the workout were Kelcey Wetterberg, Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and star of Netflix’s America’s Sweethearts documentary, as well as O2 founder Brittany Van Domelen.
Meanwhile, ready-to-drink wine brand Saint Spritz was on hand with beverages, koozies and keychains for guests.
Friday, Oct. 25: Panel event and makeovers
Models started getting ready for the main event early on Friday morning, starting with glam sessions courtesy of Tarte Cosmetics.
During the afternoon’s panel event, Kostek, Thumann, Sanders, Austin and Harper took part in a discussion attended by TCU students that focused on self-advocacy, confidence and career development.
Both Austin and Thumann shared their thoughts on being your biggest advocate when it comes to achieving your career goals, while Harper piped in about not being afraid to pivot.
“I think it’s O.K. to not do what you thought you would do initially, even what you went to school for,” the 2022 co-Rookie of the Year stated. “It’s O.K. to make these changes, and you didn’t waste any time.”
Austin added that there’s truly nothing better than getting out of your comfort zone in the pursuit of living your best life.
“Sometimes it’s good to feel scared,” she said. “Getting out of your comfort zone can teach you so much, it can teach you a lot about yourself. And then once you overcome that fear or how scared you are, and then all of a sudden you start doing whatever that thing is more and more and you become more comfortable, there’s nothing more powerful.”
Additionally, Kostek and Sanders both touched on how important it is to build a relationship with yourself first before looking outward for validation.
“Really think about, do I love myself? Would I want to date myself? Do I want to be friends with me?” Sanders suggested. “Also take the time to see, hey, am I bored when I’m alone? Or do I actually enjoy my time alone? ... Don’t forget to tell yourself that you love yourself and really build that relationship.”
Following the panel, guests mingled with models and received touch-ups courtesy of the Tarte Cosmetics Beauty Bar, featuring the brand’s best-selling products.
Saturday, Oct. 26: Homecoming festivities
Models and SI Swimsuit staff rounded out the weekend by attending TCU’s homecoming football game against Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs came away victorious by a score of 35-34.
This fall, SI Swimsuit’s “Be You Women’s Empowerment Event” also traveled to the University of Utah and the University of Colorado Boulder. Check out SI Swimsuit’s Instagram account for more photos and video from the fun-filled weekend, in partnership with Big 12.