SI Swimsuit Model Stacey Williams Comes Forward With Donald Trump Accusation
Former SI Swimsuit model Stacey Williams came forward on Wednesday, Oct. 23, accusing Donald Trump of groping her in 1993 at Trump Tower. The magazine stalwart, who posed for SI Swimsuit six years in a row from 1992 to 1998 and returned for the 40th-anniversary issue in 2004, said she was introduced to Presidential candidate Trump by the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein at a Christmas party the year before the alleged incident.
“It became very clear then that he and Donald were really, really good friends and spent a lot of time together,” Williams told The Guardian. At the time, the 56-year-old model was casually seeing Epstein and she alleges that one day he suggested they visit Trump at his residence.
She added that Trump put his hands “all over” her breasts, waist and butt. Williams recalled the two men smiling at each other, leaving her “deeply confused” and filled with “seething rage.” Once they left Trump Tower, Epstein allegedly berated her on the sidewalk, asking why she had “let” Trump touch her.
“He made me feel so disgusting and I remember being so utterly confused,” the Dallas-born, Pennsylvania native continued. “I felt shame and disgust and as we went our separate ways, I felt this sensation of revisiting it, while the hands were all over me. I had this horrible pit in my stomach that it was somehow orchestrated. I felt like a piece of meat.”
The Trump campaign’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, denied the allegations in a statement, calling them “unequivocally false” and a “fake story contrived by the Harris campaign.”
Williams and Epstein parted ways shortly after the alleged incident, and she said she was unaware of his sexual offenses at the time.
In 2002, Trump referred to Epstein as a “terrific guy,” saying, “He’s a lot of fun to be with. He likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” In 2019, the year Epstein was convicted, Trump noted that the two hadn’t spoken in 15 years and he was “not a fan.” No evidence has been found proving that he was aware of or involved in Epstein’s misconduct.
Last year, Trump was found liable in a civil case for sexually assaulting E. Jean Carroll in 1966, and over the decades, more than two dozen women have accused him of sexual misconduct. He continues to deny all allegations.
Ally Gutwillinger, a longtime friend of Williams, told The Guardian that the model shared details of the incident with her in 2015 after Trump announced his presidential run.
“I left the business. I disappeared on purpose because I love being anonymous and I love my life of being a private citizen. Then I watched what has happened to women who come out and it is so horrifying and abusive. The thought of doing that, especially as a mother with a child in my house, was just not possible,” Williams said, explaining why she hadn’t publicly shared her story until now.
This week, a coalition of survivors of sexual abuse and gender violence, Survivors for Kamala, placed an ad in The New York Times to remind the public of the accusations against Trump and to encourage citizens to vote for the Vice President on Nov. 5.