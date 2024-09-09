Christen Harper Shares Sweet Moment With Jared Goff During Detroit Lions Season Opener
The Detroit Lions played their 2024 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 9, and the team came away victorious after thrilling overtime play. In the stands cheering on the home team was none other than SI Swimsuit’s own Christen Harper, wife of Lions quarterback Jared Goff.
The 31-year-old California native wore a cute, cropped No. 16 vintage jersey in Honolulu blue, which she paired with light-wash Zara denim and pointed-toe black boots, to root for her hubby. On Monday, Harper posted an Instagram reel showcasing a sweet moment she shared with Goff on the sidelines at Ford Field. The four-time SI Swimsuit model clapped and smiled before Goff, 29, ran over to give Harper a sweet hug and kiss.
“Football is back ,” Harper wrote in the caption of her Sept. 9 post, which was set to “Had Me By Halftime” by Morgan Wallen.
“First game as a WIFE!!!!!” friend and fellow SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin cheered in the comments section. “What a game!!!!!”
“mrs Goff everyone !!! 😍,” brand legend Camille Kostek chimed.
“King & Queen of Detroit!” a fan added.
“Thank you both for all you do for Detroit! 💙,” another user wrote.
Harper also showed off her outfit ahead of game time on TikTok, where she walked her fans and followers through each piece of her ensemble. She accessorized with a little black bag from The Row, which the SI Swimsuit 2022 co-Rookie of the Year deemed “the perfect stadium bag.”