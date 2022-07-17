Christen Harper Was a Vision on the Runway at Miami Swim Week

Christen Harper rocked the Miami Swim Week runway during the 2022 Sports Illustrated Runway Show.

The model was officially introduced as a rookie for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2022. The California native was one of two winners from the 2021 SI Swim Search.

Christen Harper walks the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

At 20 years old, Harper pursued a career in modeling. Despite dealing with constant pushback from agents, she remained true to herself. It's fair to say that she knew her worth.

Harper was out in full force for PARAISO Miami Beach at Miami Swim Week Miami Swim Week, which sheds light on everything hot in the swimsuit world.

There are a plethora of events taking place in Miami from July 15-17, including a VIP party, Sweat With SI Swimsuit workout class that's led by SI models and the SI Swim Bungalow at the W Hotel South Beach pool.

Harper walked in the iconic runway show, which also featured SI models Katie Austin, Camille Kostek, Brooks Nader and Olivia Ponton among others wearing suits from La Gotta, Ark Swimwear and Cynthia Rowley.

Since her SI Swim debut, Harper has expanded her following on various social media platforms, such as Instagram and TikTok.

Earlier this year, Harper had the chance to celebrate her engagement with her longtime boyfriend, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

