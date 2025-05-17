Cindy Kimberly Is the Ultimate Beach Beauty in Brown Bikini, Teases Brand’s First Swimwear Items
Cindy Kimberly is ready for summer, and—if our summers are going to look anything like her gorgeous new Instagram post—so are we!
The 26-year-old multi-hyphenate and SI Swimsuit model, who shot with the brand in Barbados back in 2022, is also the founder of the clothing brand LOBA, which she launched back in 2023. Recently, the brand has been teasing their upcoming summer collection, and the pieces are to die for—though one item stood out to us in particular (we are SI Swimsuit after all...emphasis on swimsuit).
This week, Kimberly took to Instagram to treat her 7.1 million followers to a look at LOBA’s first swimwear offering, which will be released on Tuesday, May 20.
In the six-photo carousel, Kimberly posed in a beautiful chocolate brown bikini consisting of a teeny-tiny bandeau-style top with a golden shell accent sitting squarely in the center of the bust, as well as a matching ruched thong bottom. The brand owner further accessorized the look with gold bangle bracelets to tie everything together.
Her black hair was sleek and straight, left down to blow in the breeze or sit casually on her bare shoulders. Her makeup was a next-level summertime glam, with thick black eyeliner giving her a cat-eye so sharp, we’re convinced she could cut someone. The eyeliner sat on top of a sultry brown smokey eye to further coordinate with the swimwear, while her skin was dewy and fresh with just a hint of peach on the cheeks. Still, the pièce de résistance was the lips, as Kimberly went with a Pamela Anderson-esque dark liner and light pink center, topping it off with the perfect gloss.
In the stunning snapshots, Kimberly could be seen walking around a sunny beach, posing in the sand and making us wish it were July already (seriously, this year is moving fast, but not fast enough).
And plenty of Kimberly’s followers were happy to hop in the comment section of her Instagram post to let her know just how much she killed this ultimate beach beauty look:
“The most beautiful woman,” one user gushed.
“A goddess 😍💗,” another added.
“I gasped,” a commenter noted.
And this exceptional swimsuit is, of course, not the only item included in LOBA’s summer drop. As previously mentioned, the brand’s Instagram account has also been teasing all of the different looks included in the May 20 release, such as the two-piece white set and white tube top-style dress pictured above, with the caption noting, “our new summer collection perfect for euro summer 🍸 dropping 20/05.”