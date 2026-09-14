Claire Kittle’s Sweet Message to 49ers Husband George Kittle Is the Ultimate Show of Support

NFL football is back, and with Week 1 of the 2026 regular season in play, we’re taking in all the action and making note of all of the incredible game-day ’fits we’ve seen thus far. And while we’re thrilled to have football back on our TVs on a regular basis, no one is more excited for the NFL season than Claire Kittle.

The February 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue digital cover model took to Instagram yesterday to give an emotional shout-out to her husband, San Fransisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. The 49ers played their first regular season game on Thursday, Sept. 10, which resulted in a 27-7 victory against the Los Angeles Rams. The teams had the unique opportunity to play at Melbourne Cricket Ground in East Melbourne, Australia, and Claire made the journey to watch her hubby and his team play.

“I’ll never be able to put into words how impressive you are @gkittle,” Claire wrote of her spouse in her Instagram caption. “You are 1 of 1 & I stay in awe of your resilience, heart, drive & talent. There is no challenge too large for you. Thank you for giving us your all every single day. I’ll go ahead & speak for football fans everywhere and say it’s good to have you back. 💪🏼.”

Claire’s game-day outfit consisted of a 49ers graphic tee and a pair of brown slouchy pants. She accessorized with pointed-toe shoes and wore her dark locks in a high, slicked-back pony. While the first image in Claire’s carousel featured the Kittle Things podcast cohost holding a sign in honor of her husband, the two shared a pre-game smooch on the sidelines in the next slide. Claire also shared a full-body snapshot of her outfit of the day and posed alongside pal Kristin Juszczyk in another.

Since sharing her photo and video dump on Sunday, Sept. 13, Claire’s post has racked up more than 23,000 likes and tons of comments from fans and friends. George also piped into the comments section to sweetly state “Nothing better than seeing you before a game ❤️😍.”

“Football season and Kittle’s… life is good,” 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk chimed.

“SOOO HAPPY HES BACK,” someone else cheered.

“Australia loved having you guys visit as well. Having the NFL down under was a dream for many of us. Especially the Niners playing and see George back in the field ❤️🔥,” another comment read.

After a hamstring injury during the 2025 season, then tearing his Achilles tendon during the NFL wildcard playoffs on Jan. 11, 2026, George is back in action—with his No. 1 supporter by his side.

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