Cris Urena Brought Bright Colors to Her Adventurous SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in St. Lucia
SI Swimsuit model Cris Urena double-dipped for her marvelous 2014 feature with the franchise, and totally blew the team away. The Dominican Republic-born beauty grew up in Massachusetts and began modeling in 2011, landing her first major gig with Victoria’s Secret PINK. She went on to work with brands like Ralph Lauren, Topshop, DKNY and MAC Cosmetics. Urena graduated from nursing school and worked as a part-time medical assistant, but switched to a full-time career in modeling after her friends submitted her photos to an agency.
She was photographed twice for the ’14 magazine, both on the beaches of St. Lucia and an incredible, unique and daring bodypaint feature, both with visual artist Walter Iooss Jr.
“I wanted to scream,” Urena recalled about the moment she heard she would be a rookie in the 50th anniversary magazine a decade ago. “Sports Illustrated takes every girl’s career to another level. It opens opportunities and allows people to get to know you worldwide. I just want my career to keep growing, make a name and a brand for myself from all the opportunities I have been able to have with this career. [I want to just] take it further.”
Today, the 32-year-old shares three kids with her husband, Matthew Hechter. Urena uses her platform to keep fans updated with beautiful photos from various jobs, moments from her personal life, and snippets of her love for travel, nature and wellness.
Below are six stunning photos from her 2014 SI Swimsuit feature in St. Lucia.