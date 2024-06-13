Crystal Dunn Showed Her Athleticism on the SI Swimsuit Set in St. Lucia
En route to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, a handful of the U.S. Women’s National Team members made a pit stop. They were in the midst of gearing up for competition—and an eventual win—on the big stage in Paris, but they still made the time to hit the beaches of St. Lucia for a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot.
Among them was star athlete Crystal Dunn. The 2019 World Cup would be her first, and it likewise was good preparation for her Olympic appearance at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games.
Now, with the Paris Olympics taking place at the end of the summer, the 31-year-old is hoping for her third consecutive Olympic appearance. Though teams have yet to be announced, predictions suggest the Gotham FC midfielder will be named as one of the forwards on the 18-player roster.
In honor of another big international tournament to add to her extensive résumé, we’re taking a look back at the SI Swimsuit photo shoot that preceded one of her early appearances on the big stage.
On the beaches of St. Lucia, the athlete proved herself ready for competition. Though she wasn’t on the pitch, she may as well have been given the immense athleticism that she displayed on the sand. Dunn took the opportunity to show off her soccer skills—and in a series of chic bikinis no less.
Needless to say, we were impressed, and at the time, confident that she would bring her best to the 2019 FIFA World Cup. Here are a few of our favorite shots from the trip.