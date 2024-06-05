Watch SI Swimsuit‘s Runway Show at the 2024 Miami Swim Week
20 women nailed their catwalk appearance on June 1 at the W Hotel South Beach.
SI Swimsuit models Katie Austin, Camille Kostek, Christen Harper, Hunter McGrady, Jena Sims, Achieng Agutu, Brooks Nader, Lauren Chan, Xandra Pohl, Penny Lane, Ellie Thumann, Nicole Williams English and Kamie Crawford joined digital issue cover star Alix Earle and content creators Abbie Herbert, Hanna and Haley Cavinder, Sarah Nicole Landry, Jilly Anais and Lele Pons walked the runway for SI Swimsuit’s show at Miami Swim Week on June 1, 2024.
