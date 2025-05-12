Swimsuit

6 Photos From Danielle Herrington’s Costa Rica SI Swim Shoot That’ll Make You Pack Your Bags for Summer

Looking back at these jaw-dropping photos has us desperate for a tropical vacation.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by beijobaby.
History-making model Danielle Herrington is a powerhouse worth knowing. The 31-year-old California native, who was initiated into the class of SI Swimsuit Legends in 2024 for the magazine’s 60th anniversary, began modeling as a teenager and has never looked back. As the third African-American model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, her legacy with the magazine is an impactful one. And when we look ahead to summer, we can’t help but reminisce on one particular photo shoot which still has us jaw-dropped. See one photo below and keep scrolling for more.

Danielle Herrington poses for SI Swimsuit in Costa Rica wearing a neon one-piece swimsuit.
Herrington made her debut with SI Swimsuit in 2017 when traveling to Fiji to pose for Yu Tsai, and a year later, she ended up on the cover. For her instantly iconic 2018 shoot, she stunned on Harbour Island, Bahamas, captured by Ben Watts. The following year, she ran it back by appearing in the magazine once more, looking absolutely stunning in her feature from Costa Rica with James Macari.

Danielle Herrington poses in a white one-piece swimsuit for SI Swimsuit in Costa Rica.
For her third consecutive shoot, she modeled in the water and in the sands, posing during full daylight and during golden hour, delivering the most captivating shots. “Costa Rica is amazing,” Herrington said while on set in the beautiful, tropical location. “Everyone is so nice.”

Danielle Herrington poses for SI Swimsuit in Costa Rica wearing a lime green two-piece.
Do these breathtaking photos make you ready to start booking your next vacation? We’re convinced we absolutely need to visit Costa Rica this summer after reliving Herrington’s fabulous 2019 shoot. The wonderful Central American country is home to incredible beaches, especially if you want to learn how to surf, as well as tranquil waterfalls, spas and other opportunities to lounge.

Danielle Herrington poses for SI Swimsuit wearing a pink and red bikini in the waters of Costa Rica.
During her Costa Rica shoot, Herrington proved—yet again—that she looks flawless in any color, pattern or style. From crochet and strings to neutrals and neons, this beautiful trailblazer can match any aesthetic or vibe. And she did just that for the 2019 magazine.

Danielle Herrington poses for SI Swimsuit in a white crochet cut-out one-piece in the waters of Costa Rica.
Herrington returned to the fold for two more consecutive years after her Costa Rica shoot before taking a brief hiatus. Her grand return came last year for the special anniversary feature, which saw her posing with 26 other franchise icons. In total, the mom of one, who shares her son with Geron McKinley, has appeared in six issues of the magazine.

Danielle Herrington poses for SI Swimsuit on the shores of Costa Rica wearing a silver cut-out one-piece swimsuit.
Herrington has traveled to some of the most beautiful locations across the globe with SI Swimsuit. During the Legends photo shoot in 2024, she reflected on how much she’s grown up with the magazine and what it meant to be honored in the celebratory feature.

“First of all, I’m just so happy to be a part of the Legends shoot,” she said. “I think everybody is a legend in their own way, for their own reasons. It really means so much to me because I feel like I’ve grown up with this brand. This brand is something that has really helped me with confidence and just stepping into who I am as a person—being O.K. with being different, and just really living in my truth and in my power.”

