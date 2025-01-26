6 Dazzling, Adventurous Photos of Kate Love in the Tropics of Belize
SI Swimsuit star Kate Love is one of just a handful of brand stars who have graced the magazine 10+ times, and that too consecutively. The 32-year-old made her debut with the franchise Easter Island, Chile, in 2013. Since then, the Canada native has traveled everywhere from Montreux, Switzerland and Malta to Costa Rica, Nevis and Mexico.
In 2020 she graced the cover of the magazine following her photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Bali, alongside fellow industry icons Olivia Culpo and Jasmine Sanders. It was a totally epic moment that Love will never forget.
This year, the Love Kate lifestyle brand founder returned to the fold for a very special group photo shoot with 26 other SI Swimsuit “legends” in honor of the brand‘s milestone 60th anniversary issue.
“It feels kind of crazy. I still can’t believe that I was chosen to be in the issue and then got the call back every year for a decade. Being a swimsuit model and now returning as a Legend for an 11th year has been such a big part of my life. It’s cool and exciting to know that some people look up to me the way I looked up to other women,” she gushed while on set with the team in Hollywood, Fla. “If we create a society where encouraging and being positive toward other women and men is seen as a strength, then people will follow along. It sort of seems like we’re in a weird place where there’s a lot of tearing each other down. I don’t know why. If we switched this and became encouraging and positive to others, I wonder what we could accomplish.”
Below are some of our most favorite images from Love’s 2022 photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Belize.
Today, Love uses her platform to share lifestyle, beauty and fashion advice, faves and hacks. She is constantly serving up the best, classy, stylish quiet luxury-inspired outfits. The soon-to-be mom of two announced that she is pregnant with baby no. 2. She and husband, Miami Heat player Kevin Love, welcomed their first baby girl in June 2023. The couple tied the knot the previous year in a stunning Great Gatsby-inspired wedding at the magnificent New York Public Library. They were introduced by a photographer who knew they’d be a perfect match and got engaged in January 2021.