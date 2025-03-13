7 Dazzling Pics From Katie Austin’s SI Swimsuit Debut That Exude Confidence and Beauty
From her very first photo shoot with SI Swimsuit in 2021 to her most recent one in 2024, Katie Austin has established herself as a total brand mainstay. The 31-year-old model and fitness instructor was discovered through the annual open casting call, which she co-won alongside real-life bestie Christen Goff. For her debut shoot, she posed on the pretty beaches of Atlantic City, N.J., and we’re still utterly obsessed with the photos.
It’s no wonder Austin made such an impression with her first-ever SI Swimsuit photo shoot, which was captured by Yu Tsai. She’s returned to the fold every year since, traveling to the gorgeous Montenegro and the Dominican Republic with photographer James Macari, as well as the scenic Portugal with Ben Watts. The health guru, who started her very own Katie Austin App featuring workout classes and lifestyle tips, is beautiful both inside and out—making her an amazing model to rep the brand.
Going back to 2021, it’s not hard to reminisce on Austin’s incredible first shoot. Posing in the sand and in the water that wonderfully sunny day, she rocked bold, bright colors and looked confident and undeniably gorgeous. Here are just seven of our favorite pics from her Jersey Shore gallery.
The neon hues Austin rocked seriously complemented her toned and tanned figure.
Flaunting her enviable backside, it was like every swimsuit was made for her.
Her gorgeous light waves were seriously serving in the ocean breeze.
We still can’t get over how well her glam accentuated her green eyes.
This unique halter-neck bikini was a real show-stopper.
Of course, she had to pull out some fitness moves!
Austin’s smile is simply stunning.
Austin has grown so much as a model and person with the brand over the years, continuing to succeed as a fitness guru and content creator. She’s also landed impressive hosting gigs, most notably for segments of the NFL’s Super Bowl live show two years in a row. On a personal note, she got married to her longtime love, Lane Armstrong, in 2024 and landed the cover of Women’s Health alongside her mom, acclaimed fitness coach Denise Austin.
“When you dream about something for so long and then it becomes a reality, it’s, like, still so surreal,” Austin said while on set for her rookie shoot in 2022. “I want this moment to, like, last forever and it goes by so fast. [It’s] seriously a dream come true and I’m so thankful.” That photo shoot, of course, led to the coveted title of Rookie of the Year—and the rest is history.