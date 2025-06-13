Denise Bidot Celebrates Turning 39 With Stunning Bikini Snaps
Denise Bidot knows very well that age ain’t nothing but a number, as she embraces the exciting prospect of a new chapter with her 39th birthday today. She took to Instagram to post several photos of a show-stopping look we love.
Bidot opens her Instagram birthday post with a snap of her sitting in the field of Puerto Rico, looking like an absolute daydream. She wears a chocolate brown triangle-shaped satin bralette, pairing this garment with matching chocolate brown bottoms. Both pieces have ruffle detailing, giving the entire outfit some bonus style points. The same sentiment is shared for her long hair, not only matching the hue of her ensemble but also completing the goddess aesthetic.
A soft glam summer seems to be the name of the game for the upcoming season, and this beauty is the latest participant. With nude lips and clean eyebrows, Bidot’s soft makeup look complements the natural vibes of the photos.
39? More like thirty-fine, as Bidot is a sight to behold in her latest Instagram post.
In spirit of the festivities, Bidot’s daughter, Joselyn, wrote on her Instagram story a heartfelt message.
“Happy birthday to my beautiful amazing mother 🙏 I love you so much,” Joselyn stated, to which Bidot replied, “Thank you for being by my side and showing me what unconditional love is. I’m so proud to do life with you by my side. I love you Jos 🥹🙏🏼.”
There’s no doubt that this Gemini’s heart is full after having a pretty incredible year thus far. Alongside celebrating her 39th birthday in 2025, this year also marked her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut, a feat that she calls her “made it” moment.
Bidot graced the 2025 issue of the magazine with a mesmerizing photo shoot in Jamaica, bringing forth praiseworthy poses in stylish, summery swimsuits. Her rookie year went off without a hitch. This is all the more reason why she was super grateful for the entire SI Swimsuit experience, and she labels her time with the brand as one she’ll cherish forever.
“Four years into wanting to be in SI [Swimsuit], I made it,” the No Wrong Way to Be a Woman movement founder expressed. “Our shoot in Jamaica—I’ll remember it for the rest of my life. They say SI [Swimsuit] family for a reason—it is that. The girls are also supportive.”
“I couldn’t imagine a better team on the entire planet,” she continued. “It is such a big platform, you know, such an iconic magazine. They have such good humans working for them. You don’t see that [everywhere]. You work these big jobs, and there’s always someone who’s got a little bit of an attitude or an energy that’s a little funky. That is just not the case here. And that is why this magazine is so special.”
As she enters this new year of life, it’ll be thrilling to see what she has up her sleeve for the rest of 2025. In the meantime, the Puerto Rican sun is calling her name.
The warmest happy birthday goes out to the super sweet SI Swimsuit rookie, Denise Bidot!