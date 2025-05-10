5 Dreamy Photos From Naomi Osaka’s SI Swimsuit Cover That You Need to Revisit
In 2021, Naomi Osaka joined the SI Swimsuit family and made history as the first Black female athlete to secure a spot on the cover. Alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Leyna Bloom, the professional tennis player's awe-inspiring shoot in Malibu, Calif. cemented her place as a trailblazer with the magazine. “I don't know if you could have three better generals leading an army of change,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief, MJ Day, said of the 2021 cover models.
Joined by photographer Yu Tsai, the 2020 SI Sportsperson of the Year scrapped her tennis uniform for beachwear as she stunned on the shoreline of the Pacific Ocean. Here are just some of our favorite shots.
“I do have a bit of nerves being photographed in a bikini,” Osaka candidly disclosed with SI Swimsuit at the time. “Just because I feel like it’s something that I’ve never done before, so it’s a tiny bit out of my element.”
And yet, Osaka's shoot exuded power and confidence, sporting a number of ethereal looks, including a Norma Kamali one-piece featured in her cover photo.
“For me, it feels like a dream,” Osaka shared with the magazine while on set for the shoot in 2021. "I remember the Tyra Banks issue, I remember Beyoncé’s.”
Banks was the first African American woman to appear on the cover of SI Swimsuit in 1996. 25 years later, Banks and Osaka chatted about the athlete’s newest feat. “I'm so proud of you,” Banks told Osaka. “I've been watching you and seeing how your voice is so strong for social justice. You do not back away from it.”
Osaka used her platform during the 2020 US Open to keep victims of racial injustice visible in public conversations surrounding systemic change. On set in Malibu a year later, Osaka was a changemaker for the magazine, just by showing up.
“I wouldn’t have thought that I would have been the first [Black female athlete on the cover],” Osaka disclosed. “But I’m glad that this barrier is being broken and I hope there are many, many more people to come.”
Before signing off on set, Osaka provided not only advice for her younger self, but also to anyone looking to harness their own confidence.
“I know a lot of people say ‘fake it until you make it,’” Osaka stated. “I feel like if you’re confident in something, then eventually it’ll sort of catch on and you’ll just become a confident person.”