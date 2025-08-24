Swimsuit

5 Dreamy SI Swimsuit Photos That Capture the Magic of Hawaii

One of the most idyllic states in the nation celebrates another year.

Irina Shayk was photographed by Raphael Mazzucco in Maui, Hawaii.
Hawaii is one of the most idyllic states in the country. Known for its vibrant culture, tranquil waters and golden sands, there’s no doubting its beauty. As such, it’s no wonder it’s a state that SI Swimsuit has frequented multiple times in the past.

From the very first features in Hawaii with Ann Peterson, Cheryl Tiegs, Kathy Loghry, Kay Hughes and Paula Warner’s features in 1970 to the most recent Hawaii feature with Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Emily DiDonato, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Clauson in 2015, each model looked so radiant in the state.

Every SI Swimsuit model fortunate enough to shoot in Hawaii left the world with pictures that speak to this state’s majesty. That’s why, for the state’s birthday this week, we’re taking a look back at archives to highlight some of our favorite photos.

Julie Henderson

Julie Henderson was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in Maui, Hawaii.
One of the aspects of Hawaii that immediately stands out is how much color and vibrancy there is in the state. Be it the trees, the skies or the vast array of bold swimsuits beachgoers wear, there’s never a dull moment. Julie Henderson was a daydream for her 2011 shoot in Maui, wearing a bright orange printed bikini with a delicate flower in her hair.

Alyssa Miller

Alyssa Miller was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in Maui, Hawaii.
Kokiʻo ʻulaʻula (red hibiscus), kokiʻo keʻokeʻo (white Kauai rosemallow) and hau are just a few of the many native flowers of the Aloha State. It’s no wonder that the flowers are cherished greatly and used on haku leis and lei po’o (head crown) for festivals and celebrations. Alyssa Miller’s lei po’o was as pretty as it was grand when she posed in Maui in 2011.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk was photographed by Raphael Mazzucco in Maui, Hawaii.
Sunset lovers know not all look the same. Some are far more serene than others, and Hawaii certainly proves that. The sunset that served as a backdrop for Irina Shayk’s 2011 shoot in Maui was mixed with gorgeous blues and oranges.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai, Hawaii.
Pictures truly cannot capture the crystalline waters of the beaches in this state. Gigi Hadid was even more beautiful with the help of these blue waters as her backdrop when she posed in Kauai in 2015.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai, Hawaii.
The rainforests of Hawaii contain over 21,000 species living in the trees and bushes. These creatures deciding to make this place their home speaks to the lush nature of the state. Hopefully, the forest gave Emily Ratajkowski a warm welcome when she posed in Kauai in 2015.

Happy birthday, Hawaii!

