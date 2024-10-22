Dua Lipa Puts a Bold, Ab-Baring Twist on Fur, Suede Fall Trends With Edgy Three-Piece Set
Dua Lipa has ditched her crimson locks and traded them in for a new deep ebony shade and she‘s matching her hair to all her latest outfits. The Albanian singer, who recently performed at the Austin City Limit music festival in Texas just days before a special concert in her hometown of London’s Royal Albert Hall, has been nailing her slew of edgy ensembles.
In one recent Instagram post, the 29-year-old, who celebrated her birthday in August, donned a subtly furry three-piece set. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist showed off her super sculpted washboard abs and slim arms in a corset-style lace-up bra top and added a dash of sophistication with a matching blazer coat and high-rise skin-tight fuzzy bootcut pants.
The entire look was styled by her go-to fashion guru, Jahleel Weaver, who paired the custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Christopher Esber outfit with a black manicure and belly button ring. The Barbie and Argyle actress channeled major sultry Catwoman vibes, especially when she captioned the series of pics with “PURRRRRR 🐾.”
For makeup, she tapped artist Katie Jane Hughes, who opted for a super glowy, fresh fall glam moment including a flawless base, feathered brows, wispy lashes, super rosy cheeks and a perfect mauve lip. Hairstylist Peter Lux gave the “Don’t Start Now“ singer a sleek voluminous blowout and parted her new rich brown hair (courtesy of colorist Matt Rez) to one side.
“Stunnnnnnahhh,” Hughes commented.
“Screaming 🖤,” Sarah Lysander chimed.
“super black cat energy,” Jade Lotus added.
“Hot as fuq,” Leah Kate wrote.
“Black hair Dua is so superior you’re literally perfect,” one fan gushed.
“A mask away from playing Cat Woman in the next Batman movie,” another declared.
Lipa, who released her third studio album Radical Optimism in May, is set to begin touring next month in Singapore and wrap up in October 2025 in Seattle. She has previously shared why this record feels different and far more “personal” than her 2017 debut project Dua Lipa and 2020’s Future Nostalgia.
“For a long period of time I was like, ‘What do I keep for myself, what do I put out there? How do I talk about my stories while also not putting my whole personal life on blast?’ It’s quite a vulnerable position to put yourself in, whereas for this record, I felt so free in telling my stories and talking about my experiences,” Lipa shared. “I think that also just came from my confidence as a songwriter and knowing what is asked of me and knowing what this job requires Whether it’s heartbreak or if the people that you thought were the ones you knew so well aren’t actually who they made out to be, all of those are lessons in life.”