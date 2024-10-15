Dua Lipa Looked Sweet As Ever in Cute Cherry Print Triangle Swim Top
Dua Lipa has been globetrotting all summer and she‘s ready to squeeze in some time at home this fall. After exciting and glamorous birthday festivities in Ibiza in late August, a performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas in September, and headlining Austin City Limits for the past two weekends, the Albanian singer is ready for some much needed R&R. This weekend, Lipa put on her best bikinis and soaked up some sun on the water in England.
The 29-year-old served major cottagecore vibes in a gorgeous cherry print triangle swim top from Frankies Bikinis, paired with mid-rise blue-and-white gingham bloomer shorts. She showed off her toned arms and tiny tattoos, lean legs and sculpted abs as she was photographed on a small boat. Lipa’s long crimson locks glistened under the sun and she rocked a fresh glam moment, including feathered brows, tons of blush, faux freckles and a glossy mauve lip.
In the second slide, the Barbie and Argylle actress sprawled out on the grass in a super cute, sleek black-and-white string two-piece from LSpace. Her hair was soaking wet and slicked back and tons of clothes and water bottles were sprawled around her. Lipa also included fun backstage glam session pics, dinner photos and snaps with friends in the photo dump.
“twas’ a good coupla weeks but homeee is where the heart is!!!! 🇬🇧❤️,” the “Don’t Start Now” singer, who released her third studio album, Radical Optimism, in May, captioned the post. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist grew up primarily in London.
Lipa is preparing to perform at the Robert Albert Hall in London this Thursday, before she heads back to the States to participate in the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday. Her “Radical Optimism” tour kicks off on Nov. 5 in Singapore.
“As long as I’m doing my job, hitting my deadlines, and getting my s--- done, then I will find a way to relax, too. It’s really work hard and play hard,” she shared with W Magazine. “I think people are quick to forget. I was on tour up until the end of December. I felt like I missed out on so much time with my family and friends. It shows how short our attention span is, which is why music comes out so much faster.”