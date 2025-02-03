Dua Lipa Flashes Massive Diamond Ring in Radiant, Sultry Car Selfie Amid Engagement Rumors
Dua Lipa might be a Grammy Award-winning pop star but at heart, she‘s just a girl who loves an old fashion end-of-month Instagram photo dump. The “Don’t Start Now” singer shared the most fun and mysterious selection of images to round out her January, starting with a stunning car selfie. And, while it’s simply hard to get over her sheer beauty and perfect sultry glam look we’re truly mostly focused on the massive diamond on her ring finger.
The 29-year-old, who has been romantically linked with English actor and model Callum Turner since the beginning of 2024, confirmed the relationship on Instagram in May and began to spark engagement rumors after she was spotted with a certain special piece of jewelry in her Christmas Eve photo dump.
“★january things★,” the Albanian singer, who was born and raised in London, captioned the latest carousel shared with her 87.4 million followers. In the cover pic, she took an up-close and personal selfie and showed off her glowy glass skin and accentuated her features with fluffy, feathered brows, long wispy lashes, rosy blush, adorable faux freckles, and a perfectly overlined soft mauve lip. The beautiful gold ring with a mesmerizing diamond jewel center was purposefully on full display. In the third pic, she and the 34-year-old shared a sweet embrace with their arms wrapped around each other and gazing into one another’s eyes.
In a later pic, she power posed for a fierce mirror selfie wearing a massive dramatic fur coat, white tee and blue jeans, and in another slide, Lipa included a cute snap from her latest modeling ambassador campaign with Chanel. She was recently named the face of the brand’s newest handbags. In addition to several luxurious, delectable food photos, the Barbie actress also tossed in stylish shots of her and Lily-Rose Depp sitting front row at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show during Paris Couture Fashion Week at The Grand Palais on Jan. 28.
“me when im dua lipa and perfect,” YSL Beauty commented.
“ma chérie,” Jacquemes added.
“Omgggg the GLAM,” Lilly Keys wrote.
“gorg,” Tommy Genesis chimed.
“THE RING,” one fan pointed out.
“people’s princess,” another declared.
Last week, Turner and Lipa sent fans into a frenzy when they were captured in Paris, packing on the PDA. The two were also filmed smiling, laughing and dancing in front of the Eiffel Tower, fully smitten and immersed in potential newly engaged bliss.