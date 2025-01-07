Dua Lipa’s NYE Look Featuring a Midnight Fur Bra and Matching Coat Might Be Our Fave
Navy blue’s darker, edgier older sister came out to play this New Year’s Eve—midnight, to be exact. And who better to embody the vibe than Dua Lipa, who ushered in 2025 with a look that’s equal parts sultry and striking. The 29-year-old pop star, who released her third studio album Radical Optimism last May, rocked a barely-there midnight blue fur bra and matching coat. She paired the dazzling wintery set with low-rise black leather pants that perfectly showcased her sculpted abs and belly ring.
In the carousel of photos shared on Instagram, Lipa flexed her signature cool-girl style and flawless glam. The “Break My Heart” singer’s hair was sleek and pin-straight, parted perfectly down the middle and her makeup was minimal with a focus on a glowing base, rosy flushed cheeks, neutral shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy pink lip. She completed the look with jet-black acrylic nails and dainty jewelry, including a cross necklace and stacked earrings—but it’s the massive diamond ring on that finger that we can’t help but be blinded by.
While the Albanian artist, who was born and raised in London, posed solo for most of the snaps—we have no issue with that, she’s absolutely stunning—one photo saw her ringing in 2025 with a kiss from her rumored fiancé, actor Callum Turner. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist’s playful energy was on full display as she danced the night away, flipping her hair and toasting to the new year with a chic crystal coupe glass in hand. Honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised if this ensemble marks the first major fashion moment (or the it color) of 2025. Lipa, as always, understood the assignment.
“Danced our way into the new year!!! HELLO 2025!!!!🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸 Only took me a couple days to resurrect blaaaady ellllll but here we areeee,” she captioned the fun, vibey carousel shared with her 87.4 million followers.
“here we goooo ✨,” Rina Lipa commented.
“We all still waiting to see the 💍,” Tommy Hatto chimed.
“making it our goal to dance with you at least once this year,” the official Spotify IG account added.
“Dangerous 😍,” Giuliano Calza wrote.
“Dua’s partys always look legendary omg,” one fan declared.
“PARTAY!!! Watching you live is giving me Life!! 2025 is your year!!! 🎶💋🕶️😘💅🤳💃📽️🎤👑💄👠💎💍,” someone else gushed.