These Breathtaking SI Swimsuit Shoots Celebrate the Beauty of Mother Earth

Over the years, SI Swimsuit has had the privilege of traveling around the world to photograph our models in an array of breathtaking locations for the magazine’s annual issue. Still, from sun-drenched beaches to snow-covered mountaintops, the brand has only captured a fraction of what our beautiful Mother Earth has to offer.

Since Wednesday, April 22, marks Earth Day, we wanted to celebrate our gorgeous planet by taking a look back at some of these standout destinations. And the best part? No plane ticket is needed to travel with us through these photos!

Kangaroo Island in 2019

Tara Lynn was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Tara Lynn was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Amazon Fashion. | Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Back in 2019, a selection of models traveled with the SI Swimsuit team and photographer Josie Clough to Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Among them were Tara Lynn and Olivia Culpo, whose striking shots detailed the diverse, picturesque landscapes of the location. In fact, Mother Earth was as much a featured model as any of our SI Swimsuit family members!

Culpo even posed with a slithering guest star for her feature, which marked her sophomore shoot. With a snake draped around her body, the model took the saying “be one with nature” to a whole new level. Meanwhile, Reid posed among impressive rock formations by the beach, embracing the scenery as part of her special moment on set.

Olivia Culpo was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. | Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Culpo was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by VIX by Paula Hermanny. | Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Dominica in 2023

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by isabella rose. Necklace by Viktoria Hayman Jewelry. | Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. | Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

Leyna Bloom and Yumi Nu were goddess-like for their 2023 features in Dominica, shot by photographer Amanda Pratt. In a dazzling collection of designer swimwear, both models shone on the shoreline, using the sights and sounds of the tropical location to their advantage for some unforgettable snapshots.

Interestingly enough, Dominica marked both Bloom and Nu’s third shoots with the magazine, and the third time proved to be quite charming, indeed! When it came to styling for the models, Mother Earth had a hand in inspiring the SI Swimsuit fashion team, who stated they aimed to “merge nature’s earthy tones with sparkly extraterrestrial inspired hues to create a playful eclectic energy.”

Yumi Nu was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by Anyuta Couture. | Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

Yumi Nu was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by Bad N Bare. Earrings by Alexis Bittar. | Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

Switzerland in 2025

Hunter McGrady was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. Boots by Bogner. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Rebdolls. Boots by Vince Camuto. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

And finally, we can’t show off the beauty of Mother Earth without including one of her colder spots, too! Just last year, the magazine brought a group of models along for an adventure in Europe. There, SI Swimsuit staple Hunter McGrady joined rookies Renee and Elisha Herbert on the snow-covered mountainsides of Saas-Fee, Switzerland, for a feature that was “cool” in every sense of the word.

The larger-than-life location was like something plucked from the pages of a fantasy book, with the stark white snow and lush views providing a dynamic depth to each photo. If we had to describe their features in just three words, we’d say: winter wonderland, baby!

Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuits by JADE Swim. Jackets by APPARIS. Boots by INUIKII. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

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