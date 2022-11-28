Eight Incredible Photos From Alex Morgan’s St. Lucia SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot

Alex Morgan is a complete superstar on and off of the soccer field. Morgan made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2012, rocking her body paint photoshoot, and returned two years later for a photoshoot in Guana Island. She was photographed in 2019 in St. Lucia by Ben Watts and was one of three covers that same year.

Morgan was one of four USWNT players to be featured in the 2019 issue. She was photographed alongside co-captain Megan Rapinoe, Crystal Dunn, and Abby Dahlkemper to help her represent the incredibly talented and fierce team.

On International Women’s Day 2019, Morgan and her teammates filed a lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation, calling out the gender inequities that exist within the sport.

Three years later, the CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) was struck between the women’s (USWNTPA), men’s (USNSTPA) national team unions and the United States Soccer Federation (USSF). Although the agreement was reached back in February 2022, Morgan shared an iconic photo with her daughter at the official signing of that agreement occurred on Sept. 7th, 2022 on the field in Washington D.C. after the USWNT won a friendly tournament 2–1 against Nigeria.

At the time of her cover, editor-in-chief MJ Day shared, “Alex Morgan stands for feminine strength and power—using her voice to fight for gender discrimination and equal pay.” Take a look at some of our favorite moments from that 2019 photo shoot.

Alex Morgan was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Gigi C Bikinis Alex Morgan was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Indah Alex Morgan was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear Alex Morgan was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Pistol Panties Alex Morgan was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear Alex Morgan was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Gigi C Bikinis Alex Morgan was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Ola Vida Swimwear

View Alex Morgan’s full 2019 gallery from St. Lucia.