Swimsuit

Ellie Thumann Celebrates 24th Birthday in Bed for Chic, Oceanside Snaps in Hawai’i

The SI Swimsuit model and content creator is staying at the 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay.

Ananya Panchal

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Images

Ellie Thumann is having the coziest time ringing in her 24th birthday in Kaua‘i. The three-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut with the franchise in Puerto Rico in 2023 and returned for a beachy, animal-print-filled feature in Bermuda this year with photographer Ben Watts, shared the sweetest morning photo dump on Instagram.

View the post here.

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Island birthday bliss

Perched up in a plush king-size bed at the 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay, Thumann posed in a dainty white lace balconette bra and low-rise white linen pants. Her slim, sculpted figure, toned, tan arms and tiny waist were front and center—along with that signature glow that fans know and love.

The Arizona native accessorized with a single pendant necklace, styled her beachy blonde locks in loose waves and pinned the front pieces back for a soft, romantic touch. She held a breakfast tray with a small cake in one hand, while plates of avocado toast and fresh fruit filled the cart beside her.

“24 ❤️🎂🌺,” she captioned the dreamy snaps, which were quickly flooded with love from fans and friends alike.

Fan love and a soft launch

“Birthday angel!!” Bff and fellow influencer Hannah Meloche wrote.

“the best birthday is oct 29th i don’t make the rules !!” One fan exclaimed.

“Can already feel it being your best year yet,” another added.

“Our beautiful bday girl 🥰,” her modeling agency Marilyn stated.

1 Hotel Hanalei Bay
1 Hotel Hanalei Bay / Courtesy of 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay

Thumann also shared a peaceful early morning TikTok from the hotel’s private beach a few days earlier, where she sat cross-legged in the sand watching the sun rise over the Pacific. “Turning 24 here and at peace is all I need!!! ❤️,” the Alo Yoga and Tommy Hilfiger ambassador wrote. The clip also featured a soft launch of her new relationship, as she and her travel companion looked out at the horizon, cozy and content in the golden light.

Authentic to her core

Thumann, who began her digital career on YouTube in 2014, has always been known for her unfiltered honesty. From fashion hauls and beauty tutorials to lifestyle vlogs and candid conversations about anxiety and self-confidence, she’s built a close-knit audience by keeping it real through every era of her life.

Whether she’s glowing in a bikini on a shoot, channeling coastal glam on the red carpet or embracing nature and celebrating a new year, Thumann never misses a moment to be both stylish and sincere.

Sign Up. Swim Edit newsletter. Get SI Swimsuit’s Free Newsletter. light

More Ellie Thumann:

feed

Published |Modified
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/SwimNews