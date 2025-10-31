Ellie Thumann Celebrates 24th Birthday in Bed for Chic, Oceanside Snaps in Hawai’i
Ellie Thumann is having the coziest time ringing in her 24th birthday in Kaua‘i. The three-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut with the franchise in Puerto Rico in 2023 and returned for a beachy, animal-print-filled feature in Bermuda this year with photographer Ben Watts, shared the sweetest morning photo dump on Instagram.
View the post here.
Island birthday bliss
Perched up in a plush king-size bed at the 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay, Thumann posed in a dainty white lace balconette bra and low-rise white linen pants. Her slim, sculpted figure, toned, tan arms and tiny waist were front and center—along with that signature glow that fans know and love.
The Arizona native accessorized with a single pendant necklace, styled her beachy blonde locks in loose waves and pinned the front pieces back for a soft, romantic touch. She held a breakfast tray with a small cake in one hand, while plates of avocado toast and fresh fruit filled the cart beside her.
“24 ❤️🎂🌺,” she captioned the dreamy snaps, which were quickly flooded with love from fans and friends alike.
Fan love and a soft launch
“Birthday angel!!” Bff and fellow influencer Hannah Meloche wrote.
“the best birthday is oct 29th i don’t make the rules !!” One fan exclaimed.
“Can already feel it being your best year yet,” another added.
“Our beautiful bday girl 🥰,” her modeling agency Marilyn stated.
Thumann also shared a peaceful early morning TikTok from the hotel’s private beach a few days earlier, where she sat cross-legged in the sand watching the sun rise over the Pacific. “Turning 24 here and at peace is all I need!!! ❤️,” the Alo Yoga and Tommy Hilfiger ambassador wrote. The clip also featured a soft launch of her new relationship, as she and her travel companion looked out at the horizon, cozy and content in the golden light.
Authentic to her core
Thumann, who began her digital career on YouTube in 2014, has always been known for her unfiltered honesty. From fashion hauls and beauty tutorials to lifestyle vlogs and candid conversations about anxiety and self-confidence, she’s built a close-knit audience by keeping it real through every era of her life.
Whether she’s glowing in a bikini on a shoot, channeling coastal glam on the red carpet or embracing nature and celebrating a new year, Thumann never misses a moment to be both stylish and sincere.