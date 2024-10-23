Ellie Thumann’s Sparkly Blue Two-Piece From Mexico Is Ideal For a Tropical Vacation
Content creator Ellie Thumann, who is best known for her fashion, beauty and lifestyle YouTube channel, made her SI Swimsuit debut with Ben Watts in Puerto Rico last year. The 2023 rookie revealed in a vlog that the collection of swimwear she wore while on location with the franchise fit perfectly with her personal aesthetic, pulling inspiration from Western vibes and denim looks.
The 22-year-old, who celebrates her birthday this month, returned to the fold for the 2024 issue, which also marked the publication’s 60th anniversary magazine. She posed for Yu Tsai on the gorgeous beaches of Mexico and served major eclectic, flirty summer vacation vibes.
The Arizona native, who now lives in South Carolina, brought all the glitz and glam to the beach, donning everything from crochet and sequins to metallics and cut-outs. And she looked absolutely stunning in each and every ensemble. This stunning sparkly blue stringy bikini from Santa Brands has been living in our minds rent-free since the magazine came out in May.
Santa Brands Capri Blue Triangle Dahlia Bikini, $305 (santa-brands.com)
This beautiful cobalt blue swimsuit features a classic triangle-style top and tie-side bottoms, both allowing for a customized amount of coverage. The set is made of an ultra-stretchy fabric embellished with rhinestones.
The social media sensation began regularly posting in 2014 and has never looked back. Today, she shares style and fashion inspiration and insight into her glamorous life as a model. But her secret to creating such a close-knit community of followers is showing the ins and outs of growing up and being vulnerable through her self-love and mental health journey.
Over the past two years working with SI Swimsuit, Thumann admitted that her confidence has grown and doors have been opened for her in the world of fashion and modeling. The Alo Yoga, Stella McCartney, Veronica Beard and Bvlgari brand ambassador sat front row at major shows during New York and Milan Fashion Week this year and even attended the return of the Victoria‘s Secret Fashion Show this month.
“It’s very surreal just seeing everyone and knowing everyone this year and having more confidence with it,” Thumann said on the red carpet during launch week in May. “Being younger [than some other models] and feeling so overwhelmed on this exact carpet last year, it’s crazy to now have so much confidence that SI Swim has given me throughout the last year and through the experiences with them.”