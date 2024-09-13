Model Ellie Thumann Wraps Up NYFW in Red Hot Plunging Bodycon Gown, Matching Bold Lip
If there‘s one thing Ellie Thumann is going to do, it’s slay a red bodycon dress. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to Puerto Rico for her debut last year and posed in Mexico for her 2024 feature, absolutely nailed her New York Fashion Week looks.
She wrapped an exciting few days with a showstopping moment at the Boucheron event on Sept. 10. The Arizona native donned a textured red bodycon maxi dress featuring a plunging neckline and thick shoulder straps for the occasion. She flaunted her slim, sculpted figure and impeccable modeling skills in photographs and accessorized with a small designer black purse, nude pointed-toe heels, dainty gold earrings and a gold bangle.
Thumann’s glam was pretty simple, including a glowy, luminous base, wispy lashes, feathered brows, rosy cheeks and champagne highlighter. She added a pop of drama with a sheer red lip.
The YouTuber, who uses her social media platform to advocate for mental health awareness, posed for photographers outside the event, held at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in the Upper East Side. Thumann also shared the look on TikTok, displaying her flawless face card and radiant smile.
The 22-year-old has been candid about her anxiety and emotions heading into New York Fashion Week, despite how excited she was to attend various events. She shared a few TikToks with details on how she mentally and physically prepared for the event and vlogged her way from show to show.