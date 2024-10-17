Ellie Thumann Is Magnificent in Sheer Off-the-Shoulder Black Gown
Ellie Thumann is still not over the magnificent looks she pulled for Milan Fashion Week, and neither are we. A throwback pic is always a great way to start the week, and the two-time SI Swimsuit model is winning with her new Instagram post.
The content creator, who is best known for her beauty, fashion and lifestyle YouTube channel, stunned in an an off-the-shoulder black mesh gown featuring long sleeves and a slim, figure-hugging silhouette. The 22-year-old showed off her sculpted abs and long, lean legs, wearing nothing besides cheeky black underwear beneath the luxurious see-through maxi dress.
She added a touch of elegance to the look with a perfectly slicked-back low bun. The Arizona native accessorized with a teeny-tiny black purse, small chunky gold stud earrings and an oversized gold bangle. Her nails were painted a soft milky white shade. In the cover snap, Thumann posed at nighttime on the cobblestone streets of Italy, and in the following few photos, she was photographed at a restaurant table with a delicious cocktail in front of her.
“gold hoops & a sheer dress!” she captioned the carousel, referencing the viral TikTok trend.
“Wow😍,” fellow SI Swimsuit star and 2024 rookie Brittney Nicole commented.
“Fav girl 🫶🏽,” Doralys Britto added.
“Literal goddess,” clothing brand 12th Tribe chimed.
“Obsessed 😍,” Sophia Sargent declared.
Thumann is an ambassador and campaign star for major brands like Victoria’s Secret PINK, Alo Yoga, American Eagle, Hollister, Max Mara and others. She first began posting online in 2014, and has built a super close-knit community of fans who feel like they grew up alongside her. By sharing candid and vulnerable content about her ongoing struggles with mental health and anxiety, in addition to fun, glamorous day in the life videos, travel vlogs and modeling footage, Thumann has truly connected with her fan base.
“I have a very unique relationship with fashion week in general, because I absolutely love being a part of it, and I think it's unlike anything else, but it definitely comes with anxiety for me. It’s a very social setting and you have to really mentally prepare for some of the interactions and conversations ahead of you,” Thumann shared with Cliché magazine. “A lot of the time, you have to go into events alone. Being someone that not only has day-to-day anxiety, but also pretty bad social anxiety, it definitely can weigh on me. I’ve made the most of it and am able to make friends and partner with brands that always make me feel comfortable.”