Emily DiDonato’s 2021 SI Swimsuit Snapshots Were a Masterclass in Natural Beauty
Emily DiDonato is truly timeless.
When the six-time SI Swimsuit model made her most recent feature in 2021, the 34-year-old proved that no matter where, no matter when, she will shine. DiDonato made her debut with the magazine in 2013, with stints in Namibia, Switzerland, Hawaii, Turks and Caicos, Wyoming and California over eight years.
Photographed by Anne Melke for this 2021 shoot, DiDonato was all smiles in Sacramento. We’re resurfacing some of our favorite moments from her time on set, as the model’s effortless charm radiated through her snapshots:
“The first time I got cast for Sports Illustrated [...] I was so nervous, and I didn’t feel very secure or ready for it,” DiDonato disclosed to the magazine. Despite her mindset, the model persevered and returned to the fold for three consecutive years following her rookie shoot.
As her career continued to grow, so did her following. As of this month, DiDonato has garnered over 2.9 million followers on Instagram alone.
“Social media has changed our careers so much because now we have these massive platforms where we can truly share our narrative,” DiDonato told the magazine in 2020. “It really allowed me to take control over what I want to say to my audience.”
Knowing her platform—and through reflection on her own career—the model emphasized the importance of being vulnerable with her fanbase. In addition to her illustrious career in the industry, the now mother of two shared candid insight into her family life.
“I try to just be honest about my struggles and my journey and the things I go through. I think people relate to that,” DiDonato added during her aforementioned 2020 interview.
“In general, I just try to use my platforms to be the voice that I wish I heard when I was younger,” DiDonato shared. Her mission is to provide a more candid lens on her everyday life, beyond what folks may see in photos.
Through vulnerability and honesty, the model, mother and content creator has continued to provide her fanbase with an inside look at her lifestyle as she continues to evolve.
“After having two kids, moving to the suburbs, and building this community online, I feel more inspired, excited and motivated than ever,” the model shared on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who has been here since the beginning—I kind of feel like I’ve grown up on the internet, and I love sharing this journey with all of you!”