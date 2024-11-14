Emily Ratajkowksi Was a Tropical Angel on Set With SI Swim in Kauai Hawai’i
SI Swimsuit star Emily Ratajkowski made her debut with the franchise in 2014, when she double-dipped for two extraordinary features as a rookie. The Southern California native, who now lives in New York City, traveled to St. Lucia with photographer Walter Iooss Jr. that year, and starred in a breathtaking beachside photo shoot, as well as a bold and daring additional body painting feature with the help of talented artist Joanne Gair. The supermodel returned to the fold the following year, posing for Yu Tsai in Kauai, Hawai’i for another mesmerizing series of nature photos.
“I’m so excited to be back for my second year and to come to Kauai. I’ve never been to this island. One thing that was so special about this island was the botanical garden, which [is] basically [an] insanely lush, dream Garden of Eden environment. I think it was really cool because we really didn’t have to move very far, because it was literally, like six feet this way you’d see the waterfall with giant leaves, and then you look six feet [the other] way, and there’d be an entirely different background...ropes that I could climb. It was beautiful,” Ratajkowski shared while on location a decade ago. “At one point, we decided, because we were so inspired by, you know, the natural vegetation, that I would just wear a gigantic leaf...nice, super natural and simple and pretty. I have to say, one of my favorite shots—I was wearing a sort of like pinkish, bluish bathing suit, and some sand got on me because I was kind of rolling around. I saw the energy and the excitement of everyone on set and I knew that it was a special moment, and I felt really beautiful. I think it’s going to be a special issue.”
Today, the 33-year-old is a staple in the fashion and modeling industries, regularly starring in campaigns for major brands like Tory Burch, Victoria’s Secret and Moncler, and gracing the cover of big-name publications like Glamour and Vogue Australia. The mom of one is also the founder of the swimwear brand Inamorata Woman, the author of New York Times best-selling book My Body and the host of the High Low with EmRata podcast. She also uses her platform to advocate for women’s rights and social justice issues she is passionate about.
Below are seven of our favorite pics from Ratajkowski’s 2015 SI Swim shoot with Yu Tsai in Kauai, Hawai’i.