Emily Ratajkowski Masters Euro Summer Style in Stunning Swimsuit Looks
Emily Ratajkowski is living her best life and isn’t afraid to show it. The model, actress, author and podcast host recently enjoyed some time vacationing on the Amalfi Coast in Italy, and is giving her 29 million Instagram followers a taste of her best moments there.
The Too Much actress, who had a two-year stint with SI Swimsuit between 2014 and 2015, shared a 20-slide carousel on her feed, highlighting time spent with friends and family, delicious food, gorgeous scenery and, of course, stunning swimsuits.
See Ratajkowski’s Instagram post here.
The 34-year-old mom of one shared adorable photos with her son, 4-year-old Sylvester Apollo Bear, while enjoying the fresh air and hot sun in various swimsuits. Her opening shot sees her in a particularly alluring look, rocking a cheetah print thong bikini and gray cap while looking out to the beautiful Positano views while staying at the Villa San Giacomo.
Flaunting her backside, Ratajkowski was the picture of “Euro summer sexy” in the first photo of her Instagram post. Other snaps saw her rocking a fun red, white and blue striped bikini, another patterned string two-piece, a bright yellow bikini top and a plunging blue halter-neck one-piece. She went for fun and flirty with her accessories, opting for a Burberry-inspired bucket hat and striped micro shorts for one of her beachside ensembles.
“grazie villa san giacomo,” Ratajkowski captioned the post, thanking the stunning villa she stayed at with her loved ones.
“A gorgeous little piece of perfection 🍑,” content creator Kelly Farrell commented, a sentiment we certainly agree with.
After appearing in the Netflix dramedy Too Much last month, Ratajkowski has already lined up her next acting gig—and it marks another collaboration with Lena Dunham. As reported by Deadline last week, the two talented ladies are teaming up for a “female-driven” TV series for A24 and Apple TV+.
In addition to starring in the series, which explores “female identity and modern motherhood,” Ratajkowski serves as executive producer and writer alongside Stephanie Danler. Dunham serves as an EP with her Good Thing Going production company. This will mark Ratajkowski’s screenwriting debut, a particularly exciting opportunity for the celeb.
Ratajkowski was sure to share the news on Instagram, along with a selfie of her cheers-ing with a drink in hand. “last pic is meee a v happy lady,” she wrote.
A luxurious trip to Italy was just what Ratajkowski needed this summer as she gears up to work on her next project. We can’t wait to see it.