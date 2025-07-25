Emma Vollrath Is Creating Activewear That Does the Most—So You Can, Too
We’re spotlighting inspiring female founders who are making waves in their industries. Female Founder Fridays is all about celebrating their stories—how they built their brands, the challenges they’ve overcome and the lessons they’ve learned along the way.
Before Emma Vollrath launched one of the most talked-about debloating leggings in wellness, she was a girl in a wetsuit with scissors and a gut feeling. The certified Pilates instructor had grown tired of wearing activewear that looked cute but ultimately did nothing for her body.
Like so many women, the 25-year-old had experienced her own highs and lows with body image—especially when it came to bloating—and she wanted something that made her feel good without relying on supplements or unrealistic routines.
“The brand was born from the desire to help women feel confident and sexy in their own skin, and in the clothes they work hard in,” she tells SI Swimsuit. “My relationship with wellness and body image has had its highs and lows, like most women, but it’s definitely shaped how I design. The low cuts, the waist-snatching silhouettes, the way the pieces hug the body—it all comes from a place of wanting to celebrate our curves instead of hiding them.”
That ethos now powers Emma Lou the Label, a California-born brand built around confidence and functionality with figure-flattering, science-backed designs. From infrared-lined jumpsuits to unfiltered social media content and real-life workout events, Vollrath is making wellness feel more wearable than ever.
Rooted in innovation, styled with intention
Emma Lou the Label’s signature feature—the Glow Band™—was inspired by Vollrath’s desire to create activewear that supported women’s bodies, especially during those uncomfortable, bloated days.
The idea struck in 2020, when she was training clients full-time and kept hearing the same frustration she felt herself: nothing seemed to help with lower belly bloating. One day, staring at an old wetsuit in her closet, she grabbed a pair of scissors and sewed a strip of neoprene into her biker shorts. It wasn’t pretty, but it worked.
That DIY experiment evolved into a patent-pending waistband now integrated into many of the brand’s bestselling sets. Made with recycled infrared thermal fabric, the Glow Band™ stimulates heat and sweat around the midsection to support natural detoxification and reduce water retention.
She’s managed to create pieces that don’t only look good—they help wearers feel good, whether they’re deep in a hot Pilates class or simply running errands.
“It’s always been a priority to protect the tech we have, especially the feminine cuts and the quality of the Glow Band™, which is the core of the brand,” she explains. “I’ve tried to strike this balance between being rooted in innovation, while keeping that girly, bombshell energy. Nothing too activewear-y, if you know what I mean.”
That balance came into full view with the expansion from two-piece sets to jumpsuits, crafting viral pieces that marry high-performance wellness technology with the kind of curve-hugging silhouette usually reserved for going-out outfits. Both feature the signature Glow Band™, contour seams and snatched waistlines all wrapped in a clean, minimalist design.
“When we launched our jumpsuits like the Birthday Suit and the Fawn Jumpsuit, it felt like a risk! I wanted to keep the clean, feminine cut, but still integrate the tech we’re known for. Wearing those pieces now reminds me of why I started. I was so over wearing something that didn’t do anything. The Glow Band™ being built in takes it from just another cute outfit to something that actually supports your body and goals,” Vollrath adds.
“Creating a lifestyle”
While technology is at the heart of Emma Lou’s product design, it’s the brand’s real-world presence that keeps its community growing.
What began as an online-first label has since expanded into IRL experiences, including the EL Suite—a San Diego-based retail pop-up. Vollrath also hosts occasional hot Pilates classes in Newport Beach, giving fans a chance to sweat it out alongside the founder herself.
These intimate gatherings offer something digital platforms can’t: face-to-face feedback, meaningful conversations and deeper connection.
“Those moments have been everything,” the San Jose, Calif., native says. “Being with customers teaches me more than any analytics dashboard ever could. I hear what they love about the fabric, what cut they wish we’d bring back, which colorway is their favorite. It’s so personal, and I think showing the face behind the brand is powerful. It creates trust and builds a real connection.”
That same spirit guides Emma Lou’s evolving approach to social media content. Forget polished campaigns—with Vollrath’s audience, it’s the relatable moments that matter.
For a small brand, Instagram and TikTok have become powerful growth engines, allowing founders and creators to scale without a traditional marketing team or big budget strategy. As a digital entrepreneur, Vollrath leans into a Gen Z mentality: authenticity over aspiration, connection over curation. Yes, the goal is sales—but it starts by simply showing what it looks like to live in her products. And in turn, she can drive organic profit.
“I used to think we needed these huge, high-budget shoots to sell product, but I quickly learned that what really lands is phone content. A girl grabbing her favorite matcha in her Honey Set with cute shoes and a tote is what resonates with the audience,” she shares. “I love that the content can be a mix of education, movement and just living a fun life. It’s less about the hard sell and more about creating a lifestyle.”
Female Founder Q&A
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received?
Get to the bottom line first (always!).
What do you wish you knew before starting your brand?
That you’ll have slow seasons [...] and then seasons where you’ll wish you had a team of 10.
What was your “I made it” moment?
I’m not sure if there has been one big moment; it’s been a slow, steady build. But the EL Suite pop-up weekend will always stand out to me.
What has been the most unexpected challenge of running your business?
Learning how to map out launches and design timelines years in advance. I definitely wasn’t expecting how far ahead you have to think.
What’s your favorite memory from starting the brand?
Seeing a girl wearing Emma Lou on her way to a workout class. I’ll never get over that feeling!