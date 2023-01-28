6 Incredible Photos of Erin Heatherton in Zanzibar
Erin Heatherton is now a married woman. The two-time SI Swimsuit model just tied the knot with her partner, Karol Kocemba, last week in a gorgeous ceremony surrounded by friends and family.
“Best week of my life 🌟,” the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram under a video of the newlyweds being carried in the air on chairs, a common practice at Jewish wedding ceremonies.
Years before she first posed for SI Swimsuit, Heatherton made her Victoria’s Secret runway debut in 2008 and was a VS Angel from 2010 to ’13. She and Kocemba met on Hinge in 2018, three years after her SI Swimsuit debut. The two went to a workout class for their second date and now, almost five years later, the couple run Resistance, a Pilates studio, in Chicago together.
Here are six of our favorite photos of Heatherton from her 2016 photo shoot in Zanzibar with photographer Ruven Afanador.
Erin Heatherton was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar.
Erin Heatherton was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Indie Soul.
Erin Heatherton was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova.
Erin Heatherton was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by INDAH
Erin Heatherton was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by KARO Swimwear.
Erin Heatheron was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Top by Rachel Pally. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale.