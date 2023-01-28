6 Incredible Photos of Erin Heatherton in Zanzibar

Erin Heatherton is now a married woman. The two-time SI Swimsuit model just tied the knot with her partner, Karol Kocemba, last week in a gorgeous ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

“Best week of my life 🌟,” the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram under a video of the newlyweds being carried in the air on chairs, a common practice at Jewish wedding ceremonies.

Years before she first posed for SI Swimsuit, Heatherton made her Victoria’s Secret runway debut in 2008 and was a VS Angel from 2010 to ’13. She and Kocemba met on Hinge in 2018, three years after her SI Swimsuit debut. The two went to a workout class for their second date and now, almost five years later, the couple run Resistance, a Pilates studio, in Chicago together.

Here are six of our favorite photos of Heatherton from her 2016 photo shoot in Zanzibar with photographer Ruven Afanador.