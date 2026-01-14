Swimsuit

We’d Assign These 6 Electric Ensembles to Each Leading Lady in ‘Euphoria’

Based on the new trailer for the hit HBO show, these girls could use a stylish getaway.

Diana Nosa

Sydney Sweeney and Brooks Nader
Sydney Sweeney and Brooks Nader / Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO/Getty Images, Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Do you smell that? That’s the smell of Euphoria in the air.

After a prolonged wait, the HBO original series is finally making its long-overdue return to screens all over the world. This reunion is everything millions of fans imagined, as the official first trailer for the third season was a swift reminder of how quickly we all fell in love with the leading ladies of the hit drama.

These women single-handedly left audiences captivated, with their diverse stories being intriguing and relatable in every way. But with all the drama these ladies get into, it’s high time to give them a quick vacation before they get back to the beautiful chaos. With that in mind, here are the looks we’d pack for each of them.

Cassie Howard (portrayed by Sydney Sweeney)

Brooks Nader is wearing a jeweled top and a string bikini bottom in Bermuda.
Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by It’s Now Cool. Top by JÉBLANC. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

There’s no denying that Cassie likes to be in the spotlight. What better way to get all eyes on her than a statement piece such as Brook Nader’s gorgeous jeweled top? It’s a garment that dares to be different, and does so exceptionally well. The best part is that the gems will reflect the spotlight in a way that only Cassie can truly appreciate.

Jules Vaughn (portrayed by Hunter Schafer)

Maggie Rawlins is wearing a green bikini and pink rollerskates in Hollywood, Fla.
Maggie Rawlins was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Tea You. Earrings by Alison Lou. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jules always preferred ensembles that were whimsical and fairy-like in nature. Vibrant colors that can be spotted from a mile away are just the way she likes it, which is why this neon green bikini from Maggie Rawlins is right up her alley. Needless to say, Jules would have to rock the bright pink rollerskates, especially because, as seen in Season 1, she absolutely rips on the blades.

Kat Hernandez (portrayed by Barbie Ferreira)

Kim Kardashian is wearing a black leather bikini and gloves in the Dominican Republic.
Kim Kardashian was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Good American. Sunglasses by Balenciaga. Gloves by Avellano. Helmet by Ruroc. / Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

You should see her in a crown. Kat’s glow-up was something serious, going from shy girl to fly girl overnight. There are very few swimsuit materials out there more fly than leather, which is all the more reason why Kim Kardashian’s black leather ensemble should be in her wardrobe ASAP. It’s edgy, daring and screams confidence.

Lexi Howard (portrayed by Maude Apatow)

Katie Austin was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by GIGI C. Bracelets by Ben-Amun.
Katie Austin was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by GIGI C. Bracelets by Ben-Amun. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

When it comes to Lexi’s style, there’s an air of reservedness to the clothing she dons. Even so, that reservedness isn’t to be mistaken for boring. Something like Katie Austin’s black and white striped swimsuit encapsulates how more coverage can still be alluring and eye-catching, while leaning more on the conservative side of swimsuits.

Maddy Perez (portrayed by Alexa Demie)

Olivia Ponton is wearing purple swimsuit and purple pants in Dominica.
Olivia Ponton was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Top and pants by LaQuan Smith. Swimsuit bottom by FAE. / Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

We all remember where we were when we saw Maddy step out in that stunning purple ensemble. That moment solidified her “It Girl” status, as well as her ability to make a mark in every scene that she’s in. This glittery purple set Olivia Ponton sports here was a no-brainer, nearly looking like a carbon copy of one of Maddy’s most unforgettable looks.

Rue Bennett (portrayed by Zendaya)

Jasmine Sanders is wearing a blue top and white one-piece swimsuit in Puerto Rico.
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by ADRIANA DEGREAS. Necklace by Éliou. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Last but certainly not least, our girl Rue. The girl may be a lot to handle, but her style is as chill as ever. You’ll often remember her wearing loose-fitting clothing, most of which comprises muted tones. Jasmine Sanders’s casual tee combined with her white one-piece swimsuit is certainly one of the ways Rue would put her unique touch on her vacay look.

From Cassie to Rue, Euphoria’s female ensemble is a force to be reckoned with. But now and then, even the force needs a break. If these girls are ever in need of a getaway, we’d have their backs in the fashion department.

Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

