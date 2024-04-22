Ever-Impressive Olivia Culpo Stuns in Her SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Florida
Olivia Culpo had an impressive four-year stint with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She made her debut in the 2018 issue, a feature that she followed up with three more consecutive appearances in the annual magazine.
In 2020, she appeared on the cover for the first time in a photo from her trip to Bali with photographer Yu Tsai. That year, the SI Swimsuit team took the chance to sit down with the Rhode Island native and get to know her a little bit better.
Culpo had no hesitations when it came to questions of her purpose. When we asked her what she hoped to achieve through the SI Swimsuit platform, she answered with confidence: “I hope I can inspire someone out there to know that their dreams can come true if they are persistent, visualize and work hard,” she told the team. “I still have the vision board I made about five years ago where my goal was just to be included in the magazine so to now be on the cover is unfathomable. It is the definition of a dream come true for me.”
The following year, she had the chance to follow up her dream-come-true photo shoot with another. She traveled South to Hollywood, Fla., for her fourth feature in the magazine.
“So grateful for another year with my @si_swimsuit family!!” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you for being the most thoughtful and empowering team. I cherish every single one of you and feel honored to be among so many amazing women this year.”
Below are a few of Culpo’s beautiful photos from the trip.