Olivia Dunne’s Blue Swimsuit Snaps Have Us Ready to Live the ‘Lake Girl’ Life Too
Olivia Dunne is having a fun-filled summer, and we wouldn’t expect it any other way. For her latest, the former LSU gymnast and three-time SI Swimsuit model spent some time at Lake Oconee, located in Georgia, alongside her sister Julz and a few friends. Of course, she documented her trip on social media, even noting that she’s become a “lake girl.”
See Dunne’s Instagram post here.
Dunne began her Instagram carousel posing lakeside in a classic blue bikini, which accentuated her crystalline eyes. Sometimes, you just need to go simple and timeless with your swimwear, which the content creator proved with this look. In other snaps, she changed up her tune and went for animal print, rocking a strapless cheetah print two-piece, embracing a trend she wore during her 2025 SI Swimsuit photo shoot.
Olivia Dunne enjoys a lake weekend with family and friends
“The summer I turned into a lake girl,” she captioned the 10-slide post, referencing the popular Amazon Prime Video drama The Summer I Turned Pretty. As expected, her Instagram share garnered attention from fans, friends and fellow celebrities alike. Even SI Swimsuit model Berkleigh Wright had to jump into her comments section, writing, “Cute thang,” to which Dunne responded, “miss u lovely.”
Despite hanging up her leotard and retiring from gymnastics earlier this year, Dunne hasn’t lost her flexibility. In a photo from her Instagram post, she did a handstand near the water, while a video posted over the weekend saw her doing an impressive flip off a boat. “Sorry we’re late Liv is flipping out…” text over the screen humorously read before cutting to Dunne doing a backflip.
Dunne, a New Jersey native, has spent time at the Jersey Shore and in Montauk, N.Y., this summer, but she’s clearly loving this Southern vacation. Having lived in Louisiana for college, she knows a thing or two about this region of the country, and clearly thrives in it. But she likely won’t be living the lake life for long, as she’s been on the hunt for a New York City apartment. Though she was denied purchasing Babe Ruth’s apartment, she’s determined to find the perfect spot that suits her.
Dunne’s boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, was noticeably absent from her Lake Oconee trip, though with the MLB season still going, he’s likely keeping busy traveling with his team.
It’s been a transformative year for Dunne, who returned for her fifth and final season with the LSU Tigers gymnastics team, retired from the sport and landed the cover of SI Swimsuit. The 22-year-old made her debut in the magazine in 2023, starred in her sophomore shoot in 2024 and ended up on the front page in 2025.
After the release of this year’s issue, she also made headlines for walking the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami during Swim Week, where she dropped and did a split in the middle of the catwalk.