Olivia Culpo Shares Relatable Motherhood Video Featuring a Surprise Special Guest
Olivia Culpo is taking new motherhood in stride with the help of someone who definitely understands what she’s going through.
The four-time SI Swimsuit model welcomed baby girl Colette Annalise McCaffrey back in July alongside her husband, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. And this Friday, the model took to her Instagram account to post an update for the first time in two weeks, sharing a glimpse of how she’s handling new motherhood—and it’s honestly almost too sweet.
Cradling her swaddled daughter in her arms while relaxing on a comfy-looking armchair, Culpo’s post began with the quote “you’re handling postpartum well” splashed across the screen. From there, the clip revealed that the reason why she’s handling things well is thanks to a very special guest, who has been present behind the scenes helping the model with the transition: her own mom. (And yes, this is the part where we all started simultaneously sobbing.)
The video then showcased a montage of clips of Culpo’s mom helping her with her newborn, playing with the baby and feeding Culpo some delicious-looking dinners—all while making her laugh with ease. The model’s mom was smiling in every shot; a warm and calming presence for both her daughter and her granddaughter.
Then, as if we weren’t already sobbing from the sheer sweetness of this sentiment, Culpo decided to emotionally destroy us all further by captioning the post, “I can only hope to be as good as her 🥹.”
“🥹🥹😭😭😭💕💕,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin wrote in the comment section of the Instagram post.
“Love this so much,” SI Swimsuit runway model Remi Bader added.
“You are so blessed! 🥲🥲💞,” 2024 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year Jena Sims gushed.
“The food platters just get progressively larger lol,” sister Aurora Culpo joked, lightening the mood.
And this isn’t the first time Culpo’s mother lent a helping hand during the process, as the model also brought both of her parents along for a Babylist shopping adventure before she gave birth, where the trio tested out several baby-friendly items.
“With my mom in the beginning, I always found it very interesting because I never felt like I needed my own mom so much,” Culpo said at the start of the video before embracing her. “It’s how I feel. [Like], I’m about to be a mom, but I need my mom more than ever.”
Shoutout to all of the wonderful women out there helping the next generation of mothers find their footing! Now if you’ll excuse us, we have to go make some phone calls (and yes, it’s to our moms).