Exclusive: LA Clippers Point Guard Patty Mills and Wife Alyssa Are Expecting Their First Child
Power couple Patty and Alyssa Mills are gearing up to embark on their most exciting adventure together to date: parenthood. The LA Clippers point guard and swimwear designer are expecting their first child, a girl, due on Aug. 6, 2025.
The pair were thrilled to learn they were expecting last December, then had to navigate Patty’s trade from the Utah Jazz to the Clippers in February of this year. Used to being flexible and going with the flow, the two relocated to Los Angeles for the 2024-25 NBA season. And while they’ve kept the pregnancy under wraps until now, Patty and Alyssa are thrilled to let their fans in on the news of their growing family exclusively with SI Swimsuit.
“ We were living in Utah at the time up in Park City, and we found out [about the pregnancy] together,” Alyssa says while reflecting upon the exciting moment. “We took a test and it was positive. Both of us knew that it was gonna be positive ... I was super excited, but still shocked. I knew it was gonna be positive, but I think I was still just shocked because I was so happy.”
Embracing island life as a soon-to-be family of three
The couple, who first began dating in 2009 after meeting as collegiate athletes at St. Mary’s, tied the knot a decade later in Oahu, Hawai’i, the island they have called home for the past nine years. Island life is ingrained in every aspect of the Mills’ lives, from their cultural and familial values to their professions.
Patty, an Australian athlete of Torres Strait Islander and Aboriginal descent, has been in the league for 16 seasons and won the 2014 NBA Championship with the San Antonio Spurs. He has also represented his native country in five Olympic games, helping the Australia’s Men’s National Basketball Team secure a bronze medal in Toyko in 2020. Meanwhile, Alyssa, a northern California native, is the founder and creative director of swimwear brand Strait. the Label, an island lifestyle brand inspired by her husband’s culture.
“Everything that I got taught as a young boy growing up in the Torres Strait, whether it was dancing or songs or making stuff in the kitchen, Alyssa has been taught by all the aunties, has been handed down to her,” Patty says of his wife. “An island way of life is very much a part of her life now.”
While Patty, 36, looks forward to sharing native song, dance and art with his little girl, Alyssa, 34, hopes their daughter inherits her husband’s strong work ethic. The couple plan to raise their daughter, or their “little island girl,” as they affectionately call her, with their shared culture and love of nature at the forefront.
“I think the coolest part of what Strait. the Label has done for us [is keeping] us connected to nature, and the deep connection with everything that comes with that: enjoying its beauty at its simplest, yet richest form,” Patty says. “There’s a part of this brand that makes you pause and take a deep breath for a second and be grateful, be where your feet are, be grateful for what you have, and enjoy all the simple things. So as it relates to our daughter now, like, yes, it’s a swimwear brand, but there’s so many more values of this brand that, you know, we’re gonna raise our daughter [in] the same way. I think that’s probably the coolest part about this whole journey.”
The maternity shoot and Strait. the Label at Miami Swim Week
Earlier this week, the couple traveled to Exuma, Bahamas, where they posed for maternity photos captured by photographer Jordan Kahu. For the occasion, Alyssa donned pieces from the brand’s Outer Island Collection Vol. 3, available today. The collection is composed of fully recycled fabric, and in addition to women’s swimwear and activewear, includes the brand’s first unisex pieces.
“Outer Island reflects the raw beauty of island life,” Alyssa notes. “The flowing pieces that we use, it’s supposed to transport you to the islands, and so that’s what we wanted people to feel when they were trying them on or wearing them. We wanted you to immediately feel like you’re an island girl or an island woman.”
For the third year in a row, Strait. the Label will have a presence at Miami Swim Week, starting with a yoga class hosted at Hanu in Miami Beach at 10:30 a.m. today, followed by Coffee and Chill at Joia Beach Club on Sunday, May 25, and a launch party event on Wednesday, May 28.
Whether it’s their individual careers, their intersecting professional pursuits or the family they’re creating together (including their beloved Goldendoodle, Harvey), Patty and Alyssa continue to be each other’s biggest champions.
“We have been together for so long and we’ve grown as a couple and we truly are each other’s best friends, so doing this with him is really exciting for me,” Alyssa says of impending parenthood with Patty. “I already feel like we’re gonna be the best parents because we have fun together, but I just feel like we know who we are, both Patty and I, and so raising our daughter will be super fun for us. Our values are so instilled in us that it [will] just be easy to bring her up with the same values.”