Olympian Gabby Thomas Dazzles on Winter Cover of ‘Vogue’
It’s a great week to be Gabby Thomas. Thus far, the 28-year-old Olympic gold medalist has kicked off 2025 with a brand-new partnership with CAVA, and now, the cover of Vogue’s latest issue.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit model, who will be featured in this year’s magazine as an athlete, was photographed by Norman Jean Roy and styled by Yohana Lebasi for the winter issue of Vogue. On the black-and-white cover image, Thomas modeled a white fringe top by Sportmax, paired with tiny white shorts and strappy black ballet flats by Tory Burch.
Thomas, in addition to being an Olympic sprinter, is a graduate of Harvard University, where she majored in neurobiology. She also holds a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Texas. In the accompanying Vogue cover story, the Atlanta native opened up about her developing love for fashion, which she has enjoyed exploring lately during her time away from the track.
“I’ve been so in athlete-world, I feel like I’m just starting to get a sense of what I like,” Thomas told the outlet. “Not that I don’t have my own style. I do, but then I put on something like that white Carolina Herrera dress that I wore to the [New York Fashion Week] show, and it’s like, Oh, oh-kaay. Since then I’ve been doing more ‘pretty’ looks. And more polished. Same with the hair and makeup, I’m growing with that too.”
Both Thomas and the official Vogue account shared the dazzling cover image on Instagram early this morning to major fanfare.
“Somebody pinch me because I must be dreaming!” Thomas gushed in her caption. “Thank you @voguemagazine for the cover and story. This is such an honor 🫶🏽.”
“THE YEAR OF GABBY THOMAS CONTINUES!!!!!” runner Colleen Quigley cheered in the comments.
“Wake up everybody! Gabby is on the cover of VOUGE 😍,” ATHLOS added.
“Oh my gaaaaaawwd this is the best!! Congrats!!” fellow athlete Cory Ann McGee wrote.
“STUNNING on and off the track! 🙏🏾👸🏽🔥🥇🥇🥇,” another follower praised.
“The plate is clean. You really ate this time 🔥🔥😍😍❤️,” someone else applauded.
For the Vogue feature, Thomas was also photographed in a colorful red, black and white Bottega Veneta dress, a white fringed Proenza Schouler mini with cut-outs in front and a playful Dior jumpsuit.
An alternate version of Vogue’s winter cover stars WNBA player and 2023 SI Swimsuit model Angel Reese. Check out the photos here.